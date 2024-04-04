First Lady Jill Biden reportedly urging the president privately to end the war in Gaza: 'Stop, stop it now'

First Lady Jill Biden has reportedly been privately urging President Biden to stop the war in Gaza, according to a conversation the president had with one of the attendees at a White House meeting with the Muslim community on Tuesday.

A guest at Biden's meeting told the president that his wife disapproved of him attending the event over the Israel-Hamas war, according to The New York Times.

"Mr. Biden replied that he understood. The first lady, he said, had been urging him to ‘Stop it, stop it now,’ according to an attendee who heard his remarks," the outlet reported.

The Times cited Salima Suswell, the founder of the Black Muslim Leadership Council, who witnessed the back and forth, and told the paper it was "striking" to hear that the first lady felt that way about the conflict.

Biden hosted a small event at the White House with Muslim administration staffers and leaders of the Muslim community, who also joined the president for a dinner to break the fast during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan.

The president faced several protest votes in the Wisconsin Democratic primary, as he continues to face criticism over his handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

In the primary, 8.4% of voters selected the "uninstructed" option rather than vote for President Biden, which amounted to almost 48,000 votes. Additionally, 17,553 votes, 3.1%, were cast for Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips, who is no longer in the race.

In Connecticut, the vote total for "uncommitted" was 11.5%, just under 8,000 votes. In Rhode Island, 14.9% of voters were "uncommitted," which totaled just under 4,000 votes.

The first lady was asked about the state of Biden's re-election campaign during an appearance on "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday, and was specifically questioned about a recent Wall Street Journal survey that found the Democratic incumbent trailing former President Trump in six of seven 2024 swing states.

CBS host Tony Dokoupil began asking the first lady about the polling results before she cut him off.

"No, he's not losing in all the battleground states. He's coming up," she said before the host could finish asking the question.

"He's even or doing better," she added. "You know what, once people start to focus in, and they see their two choices, it's obvious that Joe will win this election."

The first lady was also asked if she was at all worried about President Biden's re-election efforts, responding "no, no, no. I feel that Joe will be re-elected."

The referenced Wall Street Journal poll, released Tuesday, found that Trump is currently leading Biden in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina — states that will play a crucial role in securing a win on the November ballot. The results found that Biden was tied with Trump in Wisconsin, but did not secure any leads in the battleground states survey.

