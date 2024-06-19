Fox News Politics: Clinton Bash Rakes in Biden Cash

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

- Fox News crushes CNN, NY Times and other competitors in news-heavy May

- Biden's senior aides are concerned that he has no serious plans to beat Trump

- Gov. Gavin Newsom proposes removing phones from California schools

Clinton Soiree Bolsters Biden War Chest

President Biden is enjoying a fresh infusion of cash into his campaign coffers, thanks to help from the Clintons.

The president's 2024 re-election campaign says Biden hauled in $8.1 million at a fundraiser where he was joined by former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State and former Sen. Hillary Clinton, who was the Democrats' 2016 standard-bearer.

The fundraiser took place in McLean, Virginia, an upscale suburb of the nation's capital, at the home of former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a longtime friend and adviser to the Clintons and former DNC chairman.

In his comments at the fundraiser, Biden took aim at former President Trump, his GOP challenger in their 2024 election rematch. "Democracy is on the ballot this year," he said.

