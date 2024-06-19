Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Bill and Hillary Clinton tap into their money men for Biden's battle against Trump

President Biden's 2024 re-election campaign touts they've hauled in over $40 million in fundraising since Friday

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
close
President Biden's campaign raises $30 million at a star-studded fundraiser in Los Angeles Video

President Biden's campaign raises $30 million at a star-studded fundraiser in Los Angeles

The Fox News 'Outnumbered' panel spotlight the latest developments in the Biden-Trump 2024 election rematch.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

President Biden is adding to his campaign war chest, thanks to help from the Clintons.

The president's 2024 re-election campaign says Biden hauled in $8.1 million at a fundraiser where he was joined by former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State and former Sen. Hillary Clinton, who was the Democrats' 2016 standard-bearer.

The fundraiser took place in McLean, Virginia, an upscale community in the suburbs of the nation's capital, at the home of former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a longtime friend and adviser to the Clintons.

BIDEN STRIKES GOLD IN CALIFORNIA, ONE WEEK AFTER TRUMP'S MASSIVE HAUL IN THE BLUE BASTION 

Biden, Obama and Clinton.

Former Presidents Clinton and Obama, and President Biden (Getty Images)

Well-known author John Grisham, known for his best-selling legal thrillers, also attended the event.

In his comments at the fundraiser, Biden took aim at former President Trump, his GOP challenger in their 2024 election rematch.

He once again labeled Trump a "convicted felon," as the president pointed to Trump's 34 felony convictions last month in the first criminal trial ever in the nation's history of a former or current president.

"Democracy is on the ballot this year," Biden emphasized.

The fundraiser was held three days after Biden set a new Democratic Party fundraising record, as he hauled in over $30 million at a star-studded fundraiser in Los Angeles with former President Obama, Hollywood heavyweights George Clooney and Julia Roberts, and late night TV talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Obama smiles with Biden

President Biden laughs with former President Obama during a campaign fundraiser at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 15, 2024. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

The Biden campaign highlighted that Tuesday's fundraiser in northern Virginia, Saturday's gala, and a fundraiser in California last Friday headlined by first lady Jill Biden, combined raked in over $40 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden has the lead over Trump in overall fundraising, but the former president has been working to close the gap. In April, Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) for the first time, raised more than the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC). 

Donald Trump

Former President Trump headlines a campaign rally at Sunset Park in Las Vegas on June 9, 2024. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump's campaign announced a week and a half ago that it and the RNC hauled in a stunning $141 million in May, fueled in part by the former president's guilty verdicts in his recently concluded criminal trial. The Biden campaign and the DNC have yet to announce their June fundraising figures.

Trump's team also touted that they hauled in roughly $27.5 million during a fundraising swing by the former president in California and Nevada last week.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

More from Politics