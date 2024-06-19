Far-left actress Jane Fonda defends Biden's mental fitness: 'He's just fine'

Far-left actress Jane Fonda defended President Biden's mental acuity in an interview with CNN on Tuesday, saying he was "just fine."

"I'm older than he is," Fonda said.

The 86-year-old actress, a longtime progressive activist who was infamously photographed sitting on a North Vietnam anti-aircraft gun in 1972, is five years older than Biden.

"I'm all for age," she said. "I can tell you that you do get wiser and you do learn things. You learn from your mistakes. I have seen him up close and personal and he's fine. He's perfectly suited to be President of the United States … He's just fine."

Fonda was responding to comments that Jill Biden made about her husband at a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, amid an effort to use pickleball and bingo nights to activate older voters.

"Joe and that other guy are essentially the same age. Let’s not be fooled," Jill Biden added. "Joe isn't one of the most effective presidents of our lives in spite of his age, but because of it."

"He's someone we can work with and that's what we need," Fonda said, drawing a contrast between Biden and Trump, whom she called the "Orange Man" several times in her interview. "We don't need a demagogue."

"There's a lot about President Biden that I really admire and respect and like," she also said.

Fonda announced a new initiative, "Seniors for Biden-Harris," in Reno, Nevada, alongside Jill Biden on Friday.

"Age is a gift, but there are those who devalue our wisdom and dismiss our experience," the first lady said.

Fonda, an outspoken climate activist, indicated multiple times that her support for Biden was largely due to her belief that the climate crisis was existential.

"That's why I really want to elect Joe Biden because we're running out of time," she said. "I have grandchildren. I won't be around to see the worst of it but we have to confront the climate crisis and we have to do it fast."

Jill Biden has previously argued that her husband's age is an asset.

"This election is not about age. I mean Donald Trump is going to be 78 and Joe's 81. They're basically the same age," she told the co-hosts of "The View" last month. "But, it's about character. This election is about character."

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

