Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Top Biden aides worry over ‘scary’ situation of President not having a serious plan to beat Trump: Report

Some Democrats are uncomfortable raising concerns around Biden's most senior advisors, according to Axios

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Gen Z voter slams actors for pushing young Americans to vote for Biden: 'The last thing my generation wants' Video

Gen Z voter slams actors for pushing young Americans to vote for Biden: 'The last thing my generation wants'

Christian Hodges, a Gen Z Republican voter, sounds off on the impact of older celebrities endorsing President Biden.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Democratic strategists and advisors to President Biden are revealing concerns about the campaign's direction and leadership with just months to go before the election in November. 

A Democratic strategist who communicates with the Biden campaign said that he doesn't know what plan Biden's inner circle has to beat former President Trump — if any. 

"It is unclear to many of us watching from the outside whether the president and his core team realize how dire the situation is right now, and whether they even have a plan to fix it," the strategist told Axios. "That is scary."

BIDEN ANGERED, DISTRACTED BY POLITICAL ATTACKS ON HIS FAMILY: 'IMPENETRABLE SADNESS'

Joe Biden split image

Democratic strategists and advisors to President Biden are revealing concerns about the campaign's direction and leadership with just months to go before the election in November.  (Getty Images)

Some advisors feel pressure not to speak up in meetings, especially when in the presence of Biden's most trusted and longest serving aides. 

"Even for those close to the center, there is a hesitance to raise skepticism or doubt about the current path, for fear of being viewed as disloyal," an anonymous official told the outlet. 

"There is not a discussion that a change of course is needed," the same anonymous official told Axios. 

'THE ARTICLE WAS BS': BIDEN'S CABINET FIRES BACK AT SCATHING REPORT EXPOSING DECLINING MENTAL ACUITY

Biden's former chief of staff Ron Klain, who resigned from his position in early 2023, told Axios that he believed strongly in Mike Donilon. 

Biden's former chief of staff Ron Klain, who resigned from his position in early 2023, told Axios that he believed strongly in Mike Donilon. 

Biden's former chief of staff Ron Klain, who resigned from his position last year, told Axios that he believed strongly in Mike Donilon, one of Biden's most key advisors.  

"In Mike I trust," Klain said. 

Some Biden advisors disputed the claims of officials and Democratic strategists who said that they were doubtful of the Biden campaign's plan for November. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"These people have clearly not heard from Mike or anyone on the team the president's detailed case for re-election," the advisors told Axios. 

As the 2024 election race continues to move ahead, Biden is polling low with multiple demographic groups. 

An aggregate of network polls found dwindling support in President Biden among Black voters, down to 70% in 2024 from 86% in 2020. Trump, meanwhile, has cut into Biden’s coalition according to polling, tripling his support from Black voters over the last four years, from 7% in 2020 to 21% in 2024.

When reached for comment, the Biden campaign referred Fox News Digital to the statement it provided to Axios.

Fox News' Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.