Fox News Politics: The Call is Coming from Inside the House

TRUMP TAKES THE STAGE: Don't miss it as Former President Trump delivers his acceptance speech tonight at 10 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel. Follow along for more updates.

What's happening…

-Biden seems to forget the name of his Defense Secretary

-Speaker Johnson weighs in on Secret Service Director's surprise RNC visit

-Democrat delegation privately discussing Biden's replacement

Biden's still standing…for now

MILWAUKEE - President Biden’s re-election campaign is pushing back against a slew of reports in the past 24 hours that the president has become more receptive in the last couple of days to hearing arguments about why he should drop his 2024 re-election run.

"Our campaign is not working through any scenarios where President Biden is not at the top of the ticket. He is and will be the Democratic nominee," Biden principal deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks told reporters at a news conference Thursday morning near the site of the Republican National Convention.

Fulks emphasized that "the president has said it several times. He’s staying in this race" and "we look forward to him accepting the [nomination of the] delegates in Chicago and continuing with this race to talk about what’s at stake." …Read more

White House

GAZA 'GIMMICK': Biden's 'national embarrassment' ends as $230 million Gaza pier ceases operation …Read more

BAD WITH NAMES?: Biden seems to forget the name of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in interview …Read more

'SO DEPRESSING': Joy Behar believes President Biden will drop out of the race …Read more

'NANCY, TAKE THE WHEEL': 'Walls closing in' on Biden, ex-Clinton aide Paul Begala warns …Read more

'STRENGTH AND WEAKNESS': Biden's record will likely drag down longtime Senate Dem: McCormick …Read more

Capitol Hill

OPEN SECRET: Mike Johnson weighs in on Secret Service director's surprise RNC appearance …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

‘FAILURE OF LEADERSHIP’: NY Times columnist says Dems need to push Biden out, compares him to elderly parent …Read more

'COMPLETELY CORRUPT': Charlamagne claims SCOTUS could overturn election in favor of Trump …Read more

MIDWEST STATE OF MIND: JD Vance's first speech signals heavy Rust Belt campaign presence …Read more

'DRAMATICALLY' CHANGED: Alina Habba takes on major role in Trump campaign, dishes on his highly anticipated RNC speech …Read more

Convention Chatter

‘PAINFUL EXPERIENCE’: Democratic delegates discussing Biden resignation possibilities in private chats: report …Read more

'CAN'T HIDE': Blackburn slams Secret Service chief for 'celebrating' at RNC after Trump assassination attempt …Read more

TRUMP SPOTLIGHTS BIDEN TURMOIL: Former President Trump's campaign is contrasting with what they call a "unified" GOP at the Republican National Convention …Read more

'CHAOS' IN CHICAGO: Dems will showcase 'dysfunction' at August gathering, Illinois congressman predicts …Read more

Across America

TERROR RETURNS: ISIS attacks ramp up in Iraq and Syria …Read more

WHAT'S IN HERE?: Watch police comb through Trump shooter’s van that sources say hid explosive devices …Read more

HERO'S WAKE: Trump shooting victim Corey Comperatore's casket escorted by firefighters …Read more

'TOO REAL': Trump shooter used gaming site that features chilling assassination game …Read more

PREPARED FOR AMBUSH: Secret Service source reveals shocking twist in would-be Trump assassin's deadly plan …Read more

MISSED TARGET: SWAT expert explains how Secret Service could have prevented Trump attempted assassination …Read more

LGBT KOREANS: South Korea's top court issues landmark ruling recognizing some rights for same-sex couples …Read more

