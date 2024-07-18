Police comb through Thomas Matthew Crooks' van that hid explosives, video shows

Law enforcement combed through a white van believed to have been used by Thomas Matthew Crooks after he nearly assassinated former President Trump, video shows.

Officers found explosives, including an improvised explosive device, inside the van, sources confirmed to Fox News.

The sources could not say how many explosives or what kind but emphasized that more than one was found. There were also bomb-making materials found inside Crooks' house, the sources told Fox News.

In the video, law enforcement tore through the van for more than four minutes. It's unclear exactly when the video was shot, but it was after Crooks grazed Trump's ear, killed a former fire chief and injured two others during Saturday's shooting at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

FOLLOW LIVE UP-TO-MINUTE DETAILS OF ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION

Many questions remain unanswered five days after the failed assassination attempt on the Republican presidential candidate.

The Secret Service and local police in and around Butler have been locked in a war of words and finger-pointing in the aftermath as conspiracy theories crop up on social media.

FBI'S UPDATE ABOUT TRUMP SHOOTER'S MOTIVE, LAWMAKER CALLS ‘BULL----’

Lawmakers want answers. The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who agreed to comply, and a hearing is scheduled for July 22.

"Americans demand and deserve answers from Director Cheatle about the attempted assassination of President Trump and the Secret Service's egregious failures," the Oversight Committee said in an X post shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Saturday's shooting also claimed the life of former fire chief Corey Comperatore , who shielded his family from the hail of bullets.

David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, were seriously wounded and are now recovering in a hospital.

LAST WORDS OF ‘HERO’ FIREFIGHTER WHO DIED AT TRUMP RALLY SHOOTING REVEALED

Secret Service snipers "neutralized" Crooks 26 seconds after he started shooting.

He fired from the roof of a building that overlooked the rally about 150 yards from where Trump was speaking.

WATCH: LAW ENFORCEMENT SEARCH CROOKS' CAR

Crooks would have turned 21 years old in September. He had no reported criminal record or traffic citations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crooks was a registered Republican, according to voting records, but he had only participated in the Nov. 8, 2022, state election due to his age.

Fox News' David Spunt contributed to this report.