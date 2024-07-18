Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Police comb through Thomas Matthew Crooks' van that hid explosives, video shows

Crooks nearly killed former President Trump during Pennsylvania rally shooting

Chris Eberhart By Chris Eberhart Fox News
Police track down Thomas Matthew Crooks' van Video

Law enforcement searches for a van that may have been driven by the shooter who nearly killed Donald Trump on July 13, 2024. (Tiktok/@billy__thoma)

BUTLER, Pa. – Law enforcement combed through a white van believed to have been used by Thomas Matthew Crooks after he nearly assassinated former President Trump, video shows.

Officers found explosives, including an improvised explosive device, inside the van, sources confirmed to Fox News. 

The sources could not say how many explosives or what kind but emphasized that more than one was found. There were also bomb-making materials found inside Crooks' house, the sources told Fox News.

In the video, law enforcement tore through the van for more than four minutes. It's unclear exactly when the video was shot, but it was after Crooks grazed Trump's ear, killed a former fire chief and injured two others during Saturday's shooting at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Car of Thomas Matthew Crooks

Authorities reportedly found the would-be Trump assassin's van with explosives inside near the Pennsylvania rally. (Fox News)

Many questions remain unanswered five days after the failed assassination attempt on the Republican presidential candidate.

The Secret Service and local police in and around Butler have been locked in a war of words and finger-pointing in the aftermath as conspiracy theories crop up on social media.

Lawmakers want answers. The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who agreed to comply, and a hearing is scheduled for July 22.

"Americans demand and deserve answers from Director Cheatle about the attempted assassination of President Trump and the Secret Service's egregious failures," the Oversight Committee said in an X post shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is rushed off the stage after an attempted assassination during a rally in Butler, Pa., on July 13, 2024. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The Butler Farm Show, site of a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump

The Butler Farm Show fairgrounds, site of a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, is seen on July 15, 2024, in Butler, Pa. Trump was wounded in an assassination attempt while speaking at the rally on July 13. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Saturday's shooting also claimed the life of former fire chief Corey Comperatore, who shielded his family from the hail of bullets. 

David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, were seriously wounded and are now recovering in a hospital. 

Secret Service snipers "neutralized" Crooks 26 seconds after he started shooting.

He fired from the roof of a building that overlooked the rally about 150 yards from where Trump was speaking.

Crooks would have turned 21 years old in September. He had no reported criminal record or traffic citations.

Crooks was a registered Republican, according to voting records, but he had only participated in the Nov. 8, 2022, state election due to his age.

Fox News' David Spunt contributed to this report.

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on Twitter @ChrisEberhart48.