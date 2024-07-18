Expand / Collapse search
Charlamagne suggests Trump could overturn 2024 election with help from 'completely corrupt' Supreme Court

Charlamagne tha God said Biden should declare the Supreme Court an illegitimate institution

Nikolas Lanum By Nikolas Lanum Fox News
Charlamagne tha God suggested former President Donald Trump could use the Supreme Court to overturn the 2024 election if he were to lose.

Charlamagne tha God suggested on Wednesday that former President Trump could overturn the 2024 election with the help of the "completely corrupt" Supreme Court if he were to lose.

During an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Charlamagne was asked about his current political anxieties and pointed the finger at the Supreme Court, referencing recent rulings on presidential immunity and bribery.

"One thing I’ve been talking about a lot with my listeners, man, is that I feel right now the Supreme Court as we know it is no longer a legitimate institution," he said. "I think the Supreme Court is completely corrupt."

The host of "The Breakfast Club" said that Americans must ask themselves a question: Is our democracy healthy enough to have a free and fair election?

Charlamagne then hypothesized what would happen if a Democrat won the election in November and then Trump challenged the ruling.

"What happens when that ruling gets to the Supreme Court? In light of all of the recent rulings the Supreme Court has done, who do you think they are going to side with?" he asked.

Charlamagne also said people should have been thinking about this possibility earlier and joked, "You don’t wait till Thanos gets five infinity stones to be like, uhhhhh, alright. I mean, damn," referencing the villain in the Marvel movie franchise. 

The radio show host proclaimed that if he was Biden, he would have labeled the Supreme Court an illegitimate institution and declared a constitutional crisis.

Later in the segment, Charlamagne weighed in on the state of political rhetoric in the wake of the assassination attempt on Trump. He said Americans should condemn political violence and asked people who agree with the attempt on Trump’s life to consider how they would feel if it was a candidate they supported.

"It’s simple. You can condemn political violence in this country. You can condemn what happened to Donald Trump on Saturday, but you have to be honest and say that the rhetoric Donald Trump has been spewing since 2016 has created an environment of political violence that’s not even safe for him," Charlamagne said. 

Nikolas Lanum is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.