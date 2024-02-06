Fox News Politics: Border nonstarter

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's Happening?

- Senate Republicans vow to block bipartisan border bill

- Court rejects Trump's immunity on Jan. 6 charges

- Nevada primary election underway

Border nonstarter

After weeks of negotiations, the Senate's much ballyhooed bipartisan border deal landed with a thunk.

Conservatives in the House and Senate have come out against the deal, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell didn't sound optimistic about the bill becoming law.

"I think in the end, even though the product is approved by the the border council that adores President Trump, most of our members feel that we're not going to be able to make a law here, and if we're not going to be able to make a law, they're reluctant to go forward," McConnell said Tuesday. The border bill was tied to aide to Ukraine and other priorities that McConnell and Schumer would have to find another way to pass.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said the border deal fiasco might mean it's time for McConnell himself to step down as leader.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas revealed that he didn't know President Biden would start describing the border situation as a "crisis," according to reports.

"I will tell you that I am not focused on the words one uses," Mayorkas told the Washington Post. "I am focused on what we need to do. That is my focus. It is a very serious challenge. And we are focused on it every single day."

The House is moving forward with a vote to impeach Mayorkas.

White House

