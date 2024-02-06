Expand / Collapse search
Congress

House clears way to advance impeachment articles of DHS Secretary Mayorkas

Biden border chief has been heavily criticized over his handling of the southern border amid record numbers of illegal immigrants entering the US

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Lawmakers attempt to impeach Secretary Mayorkas over border crisis Video

Lawmakers attempt to impeach Secretary Mayorkas over border crisis

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on the markup of impeachment articles on 'Your World.'

House lawmakers on Tuesday cleared the way to advance an impeachment resolution against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The 216-209 floor vote came as the Republican-controlled House adopted the "rule" to manage the debate on the measure. The House then began debating two impeachment articles against the secretary. 

The resolution affirms that Mayorkas "has willfully and systematically refused to comply with Federal immigration laws" by having repeatedly violated laws enacted by Congress regarding immigration and border security during his tenure. 

If the vote goes through, Mayorkas would be the first Biden Cabinet official impeached in nearly 150 years. 

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

