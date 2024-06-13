Fox News Politics: Begging Her Pardon

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's happening…

- SCOTUS rules the abortion pill to stay legal, for now

- Senator Fetterman responsible for Maryland car accident

- Hillary Clinton endorses anti-squad Democrat

Hochul Hounded

Another lawmaker has urged New York's governor to pardon former President Trump – this time, the call is coming from a Republican.

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., penned a letter to Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday, demanding she pardon former Trump following his conviction last month.

The case "undermines the impartiality and credibility of our once venerable justice system and cannot be allowed to stand," Tenney said.

The congresswoman also suggested Bragg might have broken the law in pursuing the case against Trump. Bragg "used a warped version of events to push the manufactured charges in The People v. Trump," a decision that, at best, is "legally questionable, at worst it’s criminal," she wrote.

Tenney pointed out that a Democrat was among the first to urge her to pardon Trump.

"Even my Democratic colleague from Minnesota, Congressman Dean Phillips, has called on you to pardon President Trump. Pardoning President Trump is not a partisan issue, it’s an American issue that is necessary to preserve the integrity of our legal system."

In other pardon news, President Biden reiterated Thursday that he would not pardon his son after a Delaware jury found him guilty of federal crimes. And Biden said he wouldn't commute Hunter's sentence — which has not been determined yet.

White House

LOCKING US IN: Biden to sign 10-year security agreement with Ukraine at G-7 summit …Read more

'PLAYED A ROLE': Blinken silent on past efforts to discredit Hunter Biden laptop after feds enter into evidence …Read more

'GRAVE DAMAGE': Biden has returned US to a 'pre-911 posture' on the border: expert …Read more

IT'S ALL UP FROM HERE: NASA boss talks future of American space travel …Read more

THE PILL STAYS: Supreme Court rules in abortion medication case, finds group lacked standing to challenge FDA approval …Read more

Capitol Hill

'NO JUICING JOE': Presidents would have to share their medicine cabinet …Read more

'HIGH RATE OF SPEED': Fetterman responsible for weekend car accident in Maryland …Read more

'YOUR SOLEMN DUTY': Another House member calls on New York Democratic Gov. Hochul to pardon Trump …Read more

'PARTISAN SCHEME': House committee serves subpoenas to Biden's entire cabinet over alleged 'partisan' election 'scheme' …Read more

DUE PROCESS: Dozens of GOP senators condemn Trump ‘show trial’ in scathing rebuke …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

LITTLE IMPACT: Trump and Hunter Biden convictions unlikely to rock White House rematch: poll …Read more

'SOUNDS AUTHENTIC': Charlamagne tha God lambasts Democrats for bad messaging …Read more

READING THE TEA LEAVES: Potential candidates for Supreme Court under a second Donald Trump term …Read more

'FRAUD': Biden camp jabs at Trump's 'failed' business record ahead of major CEO meeting …Read more

SNUBBING THE SQUAD: Hillary Clinton makes surprise endorsement in competitive House primary …Read more

'BIGGEST SCAM EVER': WATCH: Trump rally draws swing state voters angry over 'sham' conviction …Read more

Trials and Tribulations

'LAST DITCH EFFORT': Fani Willis files 'last ditch effort' to get Trump case back on track …Read more

Across America

'LONG LIVE HAMAS': Tough punishments sought for pro-Hamas rioters who deface statues …Read more

LEFT-WING LAYOFFS: Southern Poverty Law Center reportedly cuts 60 jobs …Read more

BOOK BIAS?: NY Times bestseller list 'politically biased' according to new study …Read more

'EVERYTHING OK?': WATCH: Nathan Wade halts CNN interview when asked about Fani Willis affair timeline …Read more

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.