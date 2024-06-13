Charlamagne tha God lambasts Democrats for bad messaging: 'Talk like real people'

Radio host and influencer Charlamagne tha God called out Democrats for confusing messaging to voters while praising Republicans, especially former President Trump, for speaking in an authentic way.

"Democrats have a problem," Charlamagne said during his monologue on "The Daily Show" Wednesday. "It’s not their policies, it’s not their fundraising, it’s not that Joe Biden started buffering at the Juneteenth party," he said, mocking Biden for appearing to freeze up at a recent White House event.

"No, the problem they have is their messaging!" he said. "Or to say it plainer: it’s how they talk."

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD PRAISES TRUMP FOR HAVING 'KILLED THE LANGUAGE OF POLITICS'

Charlamagne argued that Republicans are facing a losing political battle on abortion after the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court. But instead of seizing on the advantage, Democratic politicians have focused on messaging that does not sound authentic, he explained.

"In fact, before Democrats even worry about explaining their side of an issue, they need to learn something more basic: how to talk like real people," Charlamagne said, pointing to Trump as "a guy who knows what he wants and knows how to get it."

"The message is terrible, but it’s clear!" he said. "When [Trump] says, ‘Build the wall! Lock her up! I hate sharks!’ No one goes, ‘I wonder what he means?’" he said, referencing multiple phrases that Trump has used on the campaign trail over the years.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD SAYS IT'S FAIR TO ASK WHETHER BIDEN-HARRIS IS A 'WINNABLE TICKET'

"Folks appreciate when someone sounds authentic, even if their ideas are terrible," Charlamagne continued. "But with Democrats, even when they talk about the good things they’ve done, it sounds fake. And I know that they’re capable of sounding real. I talk to a lot of these politicians behind the scenes, I hear how they speak when the mic’s not on, and it’s two totally different people."

Hillary Clinton, Charlamagne said, is a "real human" despite the sometimes stilted way that she spoke in during the 2016 campaign.

"I’ve talked to Hillary behind the scenes, and trust me, she’s a real human!" he said. "I know you won’t believe this, but she can even say a great ‘motherf-----.’"

"Now that Hillary would be at the end of her second term right now," he added.

In early June, Charlamagne also admitted that Trump "killed the language of politics" and found a way to connect with his supporters without using confusing rhetoric.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump's campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. Fox News Digital also reached out to the Biden campaign for comment.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.