Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

John Fetterman

Fetterman 'at fault' for Maryland car accident that injured him, wife, and other driver

The accident occurred as Fetterman and his wife were celebrating their anniversary, the couple said on social media

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Kellyanne Conway to Fetterman: Leave everybody behind who used you Video

Kellyanne Conway to Fetterman: Leave everybody behind who used you

 Former Trump administration White House counselor Kellyanne Conway voices her concerns about Sen. John Fetterman's health problems after his CBS 'Sunday Morning' interview on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was at fault for a car accident that injured him, his wife and another driver, authorities said in a police report. 

Fetterman and his wife Gisele were involved in the car crash early Sunday in Maryland in the area of westbound Interstate 70 at Interstate 68, between Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said a Chevrolet Traverse was traveling "at a high rate of speed, well over the posted speed limit" before rear ending a Chevrolet Impala around 7:45 a.m., a six-page Maryland State Police report obtained by USA Today states. 

FETTERMAN'S EX-AIDES FUME IN PRIVATE OVER SENATOR’S ‘LOVE’ OF ATTENTION, SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL: REPORT

Fetterman released

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was involved in a car accident over the weekend in Maryland.  (Office of Fetterman)

Fetterman was driving the Traverse and struck the rear of a Chevrolet Impala on Interstate-70 in Hancock, a Maryland State Police spokesperson told USA Today. 

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to a spokesperson for Fetterman for comment.

JOHN FETTERMAN TO RECEIVE TOP JEWISH COLLEGE'S HIGHEST AWARD FOR HIS STANCE ON ISRAEL

Sen. Fetterman tells CNN he's 'not a progressive,' says the label left him Video

Fetterman, 54, released a video on X on Monday evening with Gisele thanking everyone for well-wishes and shared that they were celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary when the crash happened.

Fetterman walking with phone

During a recent interview with NBC News, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., declared he's "not a progressive." (Photographer: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

He was treated for a bruised shoulder, his spokesperson told the newspaper. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You might have heard G and I were in a car accident yesterday. Thank you all for the well wishes. Not the best way to spend our 16th wedding anniversary but we’re doing well and happy to be back home in Braddock with the family," the senator wrote. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics