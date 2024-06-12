Fetterman 'at fault' for Maryland car accident that injured him, wife, and other driver

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was at fault for a car accident that injured him, his wife and another driver, authorities said in a police report.

Fetterman and his wife Gisele were involved in the car crash early Sunday in Maryland in the area of westbound Interstate 70 at Interstate 68, between Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said a Chevrolet Traverse was traveling "at a high rate of speed, well over the posted speed limit" before rear ending a Chevrolet Impala around 7:45 a.m., a six-page Maryland State Police report obtained by USA Today states.

Fetterman was driving the Traverse and struck the rear of a Chevrolet Impala on Interstate-70 in Hancock, a Maryland State Police spokesperson told USA Today.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Fetterman, 54, released a video on X on Monday evening with Gisele thanking everyone for well-wishes and shared that they were celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary when the crash happened.

He was treated for a bruised shoulder, his spokesperson told the newspaper.

"You might have heard G and I were in a car accident yesterday. Thank you all for the well wishes. Not the best way to spend our 16th wedding anniversary but we’re doing well and happy to be back home in Braddock with the family," the senator wrote.