Southern Poverty Law Center cuts 60 jobs amid union claims of donation 'hoarding'

The left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center reportedly laid off more than 60 employees late Wednesday, leading at least one member of its union to assail the Montgomery, Alabama.-based organization on X, formerly Twitter.

The organization has long been known for its cataloging of purported "hate groups" and "enabler" groups or individuals, including several evangelical and Catholic entities, conservative members of Congress and the late radio icon Rush Limbaugh – all of which are sprinkled among its monitoring of groups more widely considered racist or misogynist such as the Ku Klux Klan and Proud Boys.

Several of the reported layoffs affected top officials in the organization's union, which was reportedly organized in 2019 to fight "inequitable" practices at the organization.

"Today, SPLC – my employer – laid off over 60 of our union members, essentially shuttering multiple departments," Hannah Gais wrote on X.

"Speaking in a personal capacity, I endorse each and every single word of this statement from our union. [A]n organization with this much money has no excuse," she added.

The referenced union statement, also posted to X, said more than 60 union members, including its chairperson and five stewards, were informed their jobs would be cut.

"We are devastated for our union and for our colleagues," the union said. In another tweet, the union said SPLC has nearly $1 billion in reserves and is facing allegations of "hoarding" donations while "gutting its staff by a quarter."

Fox News Digital reached out to SPLC for comment on the layoffs and allegations of donation hoarding via multiple avenues but did not immediately receive a response. A person who picked up the phone at the organization directed Fox News Digital to an extension that eventually went to voicemail.

In a statement to the Alabama Reflector, the group said it would be taking actions to streamline its activities and operations in order to better advance its cause.

"We announced internally the consolidation of certain programs and activities as well as the elimination of others, resulting in staff reductions," the press team wrote.

"This was a difficult but necessary decision to focus and align our work with our programmatic priorities and goals. We deeply value the contributions of all our staff and their commitment to ensuring the promise of equal justice is a reality for all," the group told the outlet.

The Reflector reported the group said the move would allow Deep South communities to be better served.

The group has long faced a history of discrimination allegations while simultaneously claiming to be a "catalyst for racial justice in the South and beyond."

In the 1980s, the group won several civil suits on behalf of KKK victims. The organization was originally founded in 1971.

In 2022, in response to allegations by union members of an "inequitable" post-COVID reopening plan at its offices, SPLC President and CEO Margaret Huang tallied 400 employees at the time, and said less than 10% held positions that required them to be in the office.

The SPLC also notably had to apologize after labeling neurosurgeon and former Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson as an "extremist."

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.