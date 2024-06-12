Nathan Wade's team disrupts CNN interview after he's asked about timeline of Fani Willis relationship

A CNN interview with former Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade was bizarrely put on pause when a member of his team pulled him aside after he was asked about the timeline of his romantic relationship with District Attorney Fani Willis.

During a pre-taped sit-down that aired Wednesday, Wade was pressed about his relationship with Willis, a controversy that has halted the Georgia criminal case against former President Trump.

"Just to clarify, when did the romantic relationship between the two of you start?" CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked.

"Yeah, so, we get into – there's been this effort to say that these exact dates are at issue and these exact dates," Wade said before his eyes turned to the side.

"I'm getting signals here," Wade then told Collins.

With cameras still rolling, Wade had his microphone removed and stepped to the corner with his consultant to talk privately before returning to his seat moments later.

"Everything OK?" Collins asked.

"Yeah," Wade responded.

Collins revisited her question about the timeline of Wade's affair with Willis, and his answer shifted drastically.

"I believe that the public has through the testimony and other interviews, the public has a clear snapshot that this is clearly just a distraction. It is not a relevant issue in this case and I think we should be focusing on more of the facts in the indictment of the case," Wade said.

While Wade refused to offer concrete details of when his romance with Willis began, he did admit to its poor timing while insisting his actions played no role in the case being delayed.

"Do I believe that my actions caused this delay? No, no, no," Wade said. "I do believe, though, that the timing of a personal relationship that I had was probably bad. It was bad timing. But you don't pick and choose when those things happen. They happen organically and you deal with the situation as it comes."

"Do you have regrets about it?" Collins asked.

"The only thing I regret is the timing of it," Wade responded.

Wade resigned from the Trump case in March after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ordered that either he or Willis be removed from the prosecution team.

Four co-defendants had accused Willis of having an "improper" affair with Wade, whom she hired to help prosecute the case. Willis faced allegations of having a conflict of interest with Wade and that she financially benefited with Wade on her payroll as the two of them had taken various trips together during their relationship.

The pair has insisted their relationship began naturally while working together on the Trump prosecution.

Trump and his co-defendants filed an appeal to remove Willis from the case. The Georgia Court of Appeals set Oct. 4 as the hearing date.

Wade and Willis said they are no longer romantically involved. Wade told Collins that he speaks "regularly" with Willis, however, and was spotted last month at her Democratic primary victory party.