'Fox & Friends' hosts on Trump's North Carolina rally: 2020 race is becoming Trump vs. The Squad

The hosts of "Fox & Friends" said Thursday that the 2020 presidential race is quickly becoming President Trump against the so-called "squad," as the Democratic Party's candidates struggle for media attention.

Trump followed up on his blistering criticism of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. at a rally Wednesday night in North Carolina.

His particular criticism of the Somali-born Omar led to chants of "send her back" from the crowd, coming on the heels of Trump's tweet last weekend in which he suggested Omar and other Democrats "go back" to where they came from.

"He was framing the 2020 election, at this point in time, as Donald Trump versus The Squad," Steve Doocy noted of Trump's speech.

After last week's feud between Ocasio-Cortez and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Brian Kilmeade argued that Trump is succeeding in re-framing the presidential race.

"He took 24 Democratic presidential candidates, all going for his job, and pushed them to the side. ... How frustrated are you if you're a presidential candidate and you can't even get called out by the president, because you don't even matter enough for him to call you out," he said.

Kilmeade said Democrats are not talking about their agenda for the country, as Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Tlaib and Pressley gain more and more media attention for criticizing Trump and Pelosi.

"Guess who was on 'CBS This Morning.' It was the squad, it wasn't the speaker or the 25 presidential candidates," he said.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt said the president is "loving" talking about the "extreme" positions from the four congresswomen, including criticism of Israel and calls to abolish ICE.

"That's why you hear conservatives say Nancy is only the speaker in title. These women are running the show now," she said.