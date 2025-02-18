Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Immigration

Four Florida sheriffs tapped for council advising new state immigration enforcement board

The council advising the new State Board of Immigration Enforcement consists of four sheriffs and four police chiefs

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
Florida sheriff highlights apprehensions of criminal illegal migrants Video

Florida sheriff highlights apprehensions of criminal illegal migrants

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd provided insight to criminal illegal migrants apprehended. 

Four sheriffs in Florida have been appointed to a council advising the state's new Board of Immigration Enforcement.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters and Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell will make up half of the State Immigration Enforcement Council, which advises the board on how the state can best work with the Trump administration to enforce federal immigration laws.

The board was created last Thursday when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 2C into law. The council advising it consists of four police chiefs and four sheriffs, who will keep the board updated on local law enforcement's efforts to combat illegal immigration.

St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke, who was nominated on Tuesday, will also serve on the council. The three remaining police chiefs have yet to be selected.

FLORIDA SHERIFF SAYS ICE PARTNERSHIP ONLY THE BEGINNING IN ILLEGAL MIGRANT CRACKDOWN 

Sheriff Grady Judd polk county

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is among four sheriffs appointed to a council advising Florida's newly created immigration enforcement board. (Fox News Digital)

The council is tasked with asking Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for training opportunities and strategies that will strengthen participation in the agency's 287(g) program.

It will also be responsible for making recommendations in several areas, including the allocation of necessary financial assistance to local law enforcement, the enhancement of information sharing from local and state agencies to federal data centers, and how to create more available detention beds for ICE.

LEADER BEHIND MIGRANT FLIGHT TO MARTHA'S VINEYARD TAPPED TO HEAD RED STATE'S NEW IMMIGRATION BOARD

DeSantis said on Monday that the Sunshine State is "setting the standard" for immigration enforcement and how states can help the Trump administration deliver on its promise to stop illegal immigration, deport illegal aliens, and keep American citizens safe.

Trump and DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is "setting the standard" for how other U.S. states can work with the Trump administration to deliver on its promise to stop illegal immigration and deport illegal aliens. (Getty Images)

"On Thursday, I signed a bill to make Florida the strongest state in the nation for immigration enforcement. We are now implementing this new legislation. Illegal immigration is an emergency, and we have no time to waste," the governor wrote on X.

Larry Keefe was nominated to be the board's executive director at Monday's Cabinet meeting by the state's newly appointed Attorney General James Uthmeier. DeSantis, Uthmeier, state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson make up the rest of the board.

Larry Keefe, Florida's newly appointed Board of Immigration Enforcement executive director, was at the center of organizing an illegal immigrant flight to Martha's Vineyard during President Joe Biden's term.

Larry Keefe, Florida's newly appointed Board of Immigration Enforcement executive director, was at the center of organizing an illegal immigrant flight to Martha's Vineyard during President Joe Biden's term. ( U.S. Department of Justice)

The Cabinet also passed two resolutions on Monday aimed at ensuring all local officials are following the state's initiative "to detain and deport illegal aliens."

