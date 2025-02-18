Four Florida sheriffs tapped for council advising new state immigration enforcement board

Four sheriffs in Florida have been appointed to a council advising the state's new Board of Immigration Enforcement.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters and Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell will make up half of the State Immigration Enforcement Council, which advises the board on how the state can best work with the Trump administration to enforce federal immigration laws.

The board was created last Thursday when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 2C into law. The council advising it consists of four police chiefs and four sheriffs, who will keep the board updated on local law enforcement's efforts to combat illegal immigration.

St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke, who was nominated on Tuesday, will also serve on the council. The three remaining police chiefs have yet to be selected.

FLORIDA SHERIFF SAYS ICE PARTNERSHIP ONLY THE BEGINNING IN ILLEGAL MIGRANT CRACKDOWN

The council is tasked with asking Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for training opportunities and strategies that will strengthen participation in the agency's 287(g) program.

It will also be responsible for making recommendations in several areas, including the allocation of necessary financial assistance to local law enforcement, the enhancement of information sharing from local and state agencies to federal data centers, and how to create more available detention beds for ICE.

LEADER BEHIND MIGRANT FLIGHT TO MARTHA'S VINEYARD TAPPED TO HEAD RED STATE'S NEW IMMIGRATION BOARD

DeSantis said on Monday that the Sunshine State is "setting the standard" for immigration enforcement and how states can help the Trump administration deliver on its promise to stop illegal immigration, deport illegal aliens, and keep American citizens safe.

"On Thursday, I signed a bill to make Florida the strongest state in the nation for immigration enforcement. We are now implementing this new legislation. Illegal immigration is an emergency, and we have no time to waste," the governor wrote on X.

Larry Keefe was nominated to be the board's executive director at Monday's Cabinet meeting by the state's newly appointed Attorney General James Uthmeier. DeSantis, Uthmeier, state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson make up the rest of the board.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cabinet also passed two resolutions on Monday aimed at ensuring all local officials are following the state's initiative "to detain and deport illegal aliens."