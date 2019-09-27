Joseph Wilson, the American diplomat who publicly challenged U.S. intelligence used to justify the war in Iraq, died in Santa Fe, N.M, on. Friday, according to his ex-wife, Valerie Plame.

Wilson was 69 years old, and his ex-wife said the cause of death was organ failure.

"It was with profound sadness that I heard of the passing of Ambassador Wilson, a friend and fellow New Mexican for whom I had deep respect. Ambassador Wilson was a devoted patriot who put country and duty before politics and had the courage to speak the truth in the face of extreme criticism," said Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., House assistant speaker.

In July of 2003, Wilson accused the Bush administration of twisting prewar intelligence on Iraq, kicking up a scandal that led to Plame’s covert CIA identity being leaked to reporters.

Wilson’s line of work in foreign policy began in 1976, and he worked for 23 years as a foreign service officer and ambassador.

After a trip to Niger in 2002, Wilson penned an op-ed for The New York Times challenging President George W. Bush’s argument that Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein had been purchasing uranium to build up a nuclear stockpile. An intelligence report had documented the sale of yellowcake uranium by Niger to Iraq in the late 1990s; officials at the CIA had asked Wilson to travel to Niger to check out the story to provide a response to Vice President Dick Cheney’s office.

“It did not take long to conclude that it was highly doubtful that any such transaction had ever taken place,” Wilson concluded. “Given the structure of the consortiums that operated the mines, it would be exceedingly difficult for Niger to transfer uranium to Iraq.”

Wilson’s outspoken accusations may have helped to reshape the politics of the war in Iraq, which 296 congressmen voted to support ahead of the invasion.

After Wilson suggested that Bush’s 2003 State of the Union claims that British intelligence had found Hussein had uranium from Africa were false, conservative columnist Robert Novak outed Plame as a CIA officer which led to the conviction of Vice President Cheney’s chief of staff, Scooter Libby. Libby was convicted for lying to investigators about conversations with reporters regarding Plame, and obstruction of justice. President Trump pardoned Libby in 2018.

