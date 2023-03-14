Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Former Rep. Pat Schroeder, Colorado lawmaker and women's rights pioneer, dead at 82

Schroeder served for 24 years, rising through the Democratic ranks by unwaveringly challenging institutions and her male colleagues

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Rep. Pat Schroeder, who was a pioneer for women’s and family rights in Congress, died Monday night, her former press secretary said. She was 82.

She represented Colorado's 1st Congressional district from 1973-1997.

Andrea Camp, Schroeder's former press secretary, said the former lawmaker suffered a stroke recently and died at a hospital in Celebration, Florida, where she has been living in recent years.

"Pat Schroeder blazed the trail. Every woman in this house is walking in her footsteps," said Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y.

NEWEST POLITICAL PARTY ON BALLOT IN THREE STATES HAS DEMOCRATS TERRIFIED

FILE - Pat Schroeder speaks to a reporter during an interview at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 30, 1999. 

FILE - Pat Schroeder speaks to a reporter during an interview at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 30, 1999.  (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Lowey took over from Schroeder as Democratic chair of the congressional caucus on women’s issues.

Schroeder served for 24 years, rising through the Democratic ranks, as she built a reputation for using her rapier wit to take on the powerful elite, shaking up institutions and forcing entities to acknowledge women's role in government.

FILE - Congresswomen Shirley Chisholm, D-N.Y., left, and Pat Schroeder, D-Colo., are pictured at a news conference in Washington on July 31, 1979. 

FILE - Congresswomen Shirley Chisholm, D-N.Y., left, and Pat Schroeder, D-Colo., are pictured at a news conference in Washington on July 31, 1979.  (AP Photo/John Duricka)

HEART-STOPPING CRASH ON COLORADO INTERSTATE ALLEGEDLY CAUSED BY POTHOLE: VIDEO

She was unafraid of embarrassing her congressional colleagues and became an icon for the feminist movement.

Schroeder retired in 1997 and her parting shot to Congress came the following year when she penned a book titled "24 Years of Housework ... and the Place is Still a Mess. My Life in Politics.″

FILE - President Bill Clinton introduces Rep. Pat Schroeder, of Colorado, during a ceremony honoring community heroes from flood-afflicted states in St. Louis, on Aug. 12, 1993. 

FILE - President Bill Clinton introduces Rep. Pat Schroeder, of Colorado, during a ceremony honoring community heroes from flood-afflicted states in St. Louis, on Aug. 12, 1993.  (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

The tell-all book chronicled her frustration with the male-dominated legislature and the general slow pass of getting anything done in the federal government.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was the first woman to serve on the House Armed Services Committee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

More from Politics