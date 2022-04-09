Former President Trump addresses supporters at North Carolina rally

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump is set to host a rally in Selma, North Carolina, on Saturday night.

In addition to remarks from Trump, other Republicans running for election in the state are set to speak at the event ahead of the state’s May 17 primary.

Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., who has received an endorsement from Trump, will offer remarks as he seeks to win the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.

Other North Carolina Republicans slated to speak at the event include Rep. Madison Cawthorn, Rep. Dan Bishop, Rep. Greg Murphy, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, and Bo Hines, who is running to represent North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District.

"Getting ready for our big rally tonight in North Carolina," Trump said in a statement prior to the event. "Heavy support for Ted Budd for Senate, big crowd."

The rally is set to begin at 7 p.m.