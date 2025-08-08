Former Elizabeth Warren foe flips script on her alliance with Mamdani: 'Party of the extreme left'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York City mayoral race is having a ripple effect in races throughout the country, including in the open 2026 New Hampshire Senate race.

Former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown, who is now seeking the Republican nomination in the Granite State, took a shot at Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani and his former opponent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, for their joint press conference earlier this week, where she said that Mamdani is "the guy who's walking the walk right now."

"Let’s be crystal clear. So, New York is our financial capital of the world. It's a great city. I used to live there," Bown said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"You look who's supporting them, AOC, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, it's the party of the extreme left who want open border sanctuary cities," he added.

DEM DISORDER: DNC SQUABBLES PLAY OUT IN NYC MAYORAL RACE FOR ALL TO SEE

"I've tied Chris Pappas in because when asked directly whether he supports him or not, he wouldn't answer the question. And it's clear by his votes that he basically agrees with AOC and Bernie Sanders on all the things we talked about, and that's so far out of touch with the people of New Hampshire," he said of his likely Democratic opponent, Rep. Chris Pappas.

Brown ran a digital ad in June dubbed "Comrade Chris" depicting Pappas alongside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Mamdani.

"Scott Brown is pathetic in terms of how he's running this campaign," Pappas said. "Folks here in New Hampshire know that I'm a New Hampshire Democrat. I'm someone who works across the aisle," Pappas told WMUR when asked if he wants to see Mamdani win and about being tied to the far left mayoral candidate. "The fact is, I don’t know what’s gonna go on in New York City. What I’m focused on is what’s happening right here in New Hampshire."

'COMRADE CHRIS' – REPUBLICANS AIM TO ANCHOR MAMDANI TO DEMOCRATS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

"Republicans have spent tens of millions of dollars running attack ads against me through the years trying to paint me as someone that I’m not," the Democrat said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

"We have the first in the nation primary, and if this guy wins [the mayor’s race], then he will be up here campaigning for all these other Democrats, and they will be pushed in so extreme, so far to the left, that the people in New Hampshire will see right through it," he said of Mamdani. "They do not want his brand of socialism and extremism, antisemitism, bigotry pushed to New Hampshire," Brown added.

"But the difference between [Warren] and Chris Pappas is that she believes what she believes, and she'll let you know. When you ask Chris Pappas a question about him or other policies, where do you stand on blank […] he's [gives] this big convoluted answer," Brown said.

REPUBLICANS RELENTLESSLY USE MAMDANI AS SOCIALIST CUDGEL TO BASH VULNERABLE DEMOCRATS

"He can't answer a question, and he doesn't have strong beliefs on issues. He's basically a follower. He follows the leadership," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2010, Brown became the first Republican senator Massachusetts had in decades. He told Fox News Digital this week that "the energy feels like 2010," harkening back to when he won the special election at the time. The win was considered a major early success of the Tea Party movement. He later lost to Warren in the 2012 election.