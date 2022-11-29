Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington DC
Published

Former DC deputy mayor cleared of assault charge

Chris Geldart resigned as deputy mayor for public safety and justice of Washington, D.C last month

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Bowser confronted over alleged caught on video assault involving DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart Video

Bowser confronted over alleged caught on video assault involving DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart

FOX 5 DC reporter Sierra Fox tries to show DC Mayor Muriel Bowser surveillance video of the alleged assault incident involving Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart, but she refuses to watch. 

The former Washington, D.C., deputy mayor for public safety and justice was cleared of an assault and battery charge stemming from a caught-on-video incident in a parking lot last month.

Prosecutors in Arlington, Virginia, dropped the charge against Christopher Geldart, 53, after they played video in the courtroom that showed a witness claiming that Geldart was not the aggressor, FOX5 DC reported. The judge agreed to throw out the case.

"The Judge made the right decision. No criminal offense happened. Therefore, the charges were dropped and justice is served," Geldart's attorney Karin Porter told the station.

Geldart was charged with assault after he allegedly grabbed the neck of Dustin Woodward, a trainer at a Gold’s Gym in Arlington, on Oct. 1. Geldart had allegedly hit Woodward’s girlfriend's car with his car door while opening it, which led to an argument.

DC DEPUTY MAYOR FOR PUBLIC SAFETY RESIGNS AFTER BEING CHARGED WITH ASSAULT THAT CAUGHT ON CAMERA

This file photo shows DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart answer questions at a previous, unrelated press conference. 

This file photo shows DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart answer questions at a previous, unrelated press conference.  (FOX 5 DC)

Video of the incident was obtained by FOX5, which attempted to show the video to Mayor Muriel Bowser.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the resignation of Geldart on Oct. 5.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the resignation of Geldart on Oct. 5. (Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

Geldart was placed on leave while an investigation took place and later resigned from his position.

CHICAGO'S LONGEST SERVING ALDERMAN WON'T SEEK RE-ELECTION WITH FEDERAL CORRUPTION TRIAL LOOMING: REPORTS

FOX 5 DC obtained surveillance video showing an alleged assault carried out by DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart outside a gym. 

FOX 5 DC obtained surveillance video showing an alleged assault carried out by DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart outside a gym.  (FOX 5 DC)

Following the judge’s decision, Geldart told the station: "The way I presented myself that day is not who I am. However, I don't think any of that ever rose to the level of where we are today."

Meanwhile, Woodward said he is unhappy with the outcome. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Y’all did a poor job. There's no excuse for what you did. Period," Woodward said in a message to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. "It wasn't justified. There's plenty of evidence to pursue that. You just chose not to. This is another situation where the judicial system fails. That's all this is."

Fox News' Adam Sabes and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

More from Politics