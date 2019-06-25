First 2020 Democratic debates time, place, candidates and everything else to know

The road to the 2020 presidential election is heating up, starting with the first Democratic primary debate this week.

Top conductors — ranging from former Vice President Joe Biden to Sen. Elizabeth Warren to Mayor Pete Buttigieg — will take the stage in Miami starting Wednesday.

Read on for a look at everything you need to know ahead of the much-anticipated face off.

What’s the schedule?

The first Democratic primary debate is split over two nights, taking place on Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27.

The debates start at 9 p.m. E.T. in Miami, Florida.

A total of 20 candidates will debate; 10 each night. Candidates were randomly selected for the first or second night.

Who’s debating when?

On June 26, the following candidates will debate:

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

Former Maryland congressman John Delaney

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

Minn. Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

On June 27, the following candidates will debate:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Colo. Sen. Michael Bennet

Mayor of South Bend, Ind. Pete Buttigieg

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris

Colo. Gov. John Hickenlooper

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Calif. Rep. Eric Swalwell

Author Marianne Williamson

Businessman Andrew Yang

How did they qualify?

Candidates qualified to debate by having 65,000 donors contribute to their campaign, with 200 donors from at least 20 different states, per PBS. Candidates could also qualify if they receive “1 percent of support in three polls the DNC deems as qualified,” according to The Washington Post.

Who didn’t qualify?

Four candidates did not make the cut.

That includes Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, the Mayor or Miramar, Fla., Wayne Messam, Steve Bullock, the Gov. of Montana and former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel.

How can I watch?

Viewers can tune into NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo to watch the debate.

What are the rules?

During the debate, candidates will have one minute to answer questions and 30 seconds to respond to follow-ups, per NBC.

No opening statements will be given but the candidates can share closing remarks.