Fired Trump prosecutors launch new Washington firm they say will battle government corruption

Two federal prosecutors fired by President Donald Trump after working on special counsel Jack Smith's legal team investigating the commander in chief have founded a new law firm to battle corruption.

Molly Gaston and J.P. Cooney have formed a boutique firm in Washington, D.C., to do much of what they did for the Justice Department — but now in private practice.

"We will offer a unique combination of services, including public integrity counseling to state and local governments, strategic representation at every stage of congressional and criminal investigations, and trial-ready representation in criminal and civil cases," Cooney wrote in a LinkedIn blog post.

"We are thrilled to join the emerging market of boutique firms offering independent representation and zealous advocacy," he added.

The pair were part of Smith's legal team looking into potential election interference and allegations that Trump moved classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago residence. The cases against Trump were dropped when he took office in January.

They were then fired, along with several others who worked on Smith’s prosecutions, with termination letters saying they couldn’t be trusted to "faithfully implement" the president’s agenda, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"We conducted a thorough and efficient investigation under very difficult circumstances. The simple fact is that we ran out of time," Cooney told the newspaper. "That is unfortunate because it would have been good for the country to resolve these cases in court."

The new law firm will take on corruption and civil rights cases.

"In the wake of the federal government’s decision to greatly reduce its enforcement of public corruption and civil rights laws, we help state and local governments fill the void," a fact sheet on the firm’s website states.

Smith recently stood by his 2023 decision to subpoena several Republican lawmakers’ phone records, calling the move "entirely proper" and consistent with Justice Department policy.

In a letter obtained by Fox News Digital, Snith said through his lawyers that the subpoenaed data, known as toll records, belonging to eight senators and one House member were carefully targeted to support his investigation into Trump's alleged subversion of the 2020 election.

"As described by various Senators, the toll data collection was narrowly tailored and limited to the four days from January 4, 2021 to January 7, 2021, with a focus on telephonic activity during the period immediately surrounding the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol," Smith’s lawyers wrote Tuesday to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

