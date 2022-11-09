Will Fetterman's health affect his Senate performance? Pennsylvanians weigh in

Pittsburgh residents told Fox News they weren't worried about Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's stroke recovery affecting his Senate duties after defeating Dr. Mehmet Oz in the midterm election.

"He’s going to be fine," Estella told Fox News on Wednesday. "He has people around him that's going to help him and guide him. He's not alone."

But Brad, said: "The debate kind of showed that he had trouble. So how is he going to write laws and persuade fellow senators to go along with it?"

WATCH PENNSYLVANIANS SPECULATE ON FETTERMAN'S HEALTH:

He added that he was "very disappointed" in Fetterman's victory.

Fetterman's victory in the Keystone State flips the seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey. The Democrat won 50.5% of the vote to Oz's 47% as of Wednesday evening, according to Fox News' Decision Desk.

"He'll bring change," Johnathan told Fox News. "Especially to a lot of this violence that’s going on — young kids killing each other, walking around, random shootings and stuff like that."

Brad, who did not vote for Fetterman, said: "He said he would run for Pennsylvanians, so I hope he listens to both sides and it's not just the Democratic side."

Heading into the election, some voters were concerned that Fetterman's health following a stroke in May could affect his ability to perform. He struggled to articulate responses during his only debate against his Republican opponent in late October.

"I'm happy," Jonathan, told Fox News. "I am very pleased. I think he'll do a fantastic job."

Voters also predicted whether Fetterman would wear his trademark black hoodie and cargo shorts in the Senate — a look used to identify the Democrat as an Everyman.

"I could see him wearing the sweatshirt down in D.C.," one Fetterman supporter, Lamot, said. "That would be nice to see."

To watch Pennsylvanians' full responses, click here.