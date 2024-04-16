Fetterman slams anti-Israel agitators, says disruption 'makes you an a--hole'

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., ripped anti-Israel agitators who have recently blocked bridges or yelled at Starbucks employees and customers, posting a strongly worded message on X Tuesday.



Fetterman responded to a video posted Sunday showing protesters with a megaphone and donning Palestinian flags and other garb entering a Starbucks in Ann Arbor, Michigan, chanting, "Starbucks, Starbucks, you can’t hide, not ‘til we free Palestine."

"I don't know who needs to hear this, but blocking a bridge or berating folks in Starbucks isn't righteous, it just makes you an a--hole," Fetterman wrote. "Demand Hamas to send every hostage back home and surrender."

As hundreds of anti-Israel agitators stopped traffic in California along the Golden Gate Bridge and in Oakland on Monday, several other large protests have surfaced across the country.

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS SHUT DOWN TRAFFIC, DISRUPT CITIES ALL ACROSS US IN DEMAND FOR GAZA CEASEFIRE

In New York City, nearly 300 protesters gathered outside the New York Stock Exchange on Monday morning.

In Fetterman’s home state of Pennsylvania, dozens of protesters disrupted traffic during rush hour in Center City on Monday as they waved Palestinian flags during a teach-in, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The Philadelphia Police Department told the newspaper 67 people were arrested for obstruction of highway, as another coordinated group of anti-Israel protesters led a funeral procession of cars up I-95.

VIDEO SHOWS CHICAGO ACTIVISTS CHEER AFTER LEARNING IRAN LAUNCHED ATTACK ON ISRAEL: 'HANDS OFF IRAN!'

The demonstrations come after Iran launched hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles at Israel in an attack over the weekend. The Israeli military said that 99% of the drones and missiles were intercepted by Israel's own air defenses and warplanes and in coordination with a U.S.-led coalition of partners.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Israel’s military chief said Monday that his country will respond to Iran’s attack, but he did not elaborate on when and how, as world leaders urged against retaliation, trying to avoid a spiral of violence in the Middle East.

Fox News’ Stepheny Price and The Associated Press contributed to this report.