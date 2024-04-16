Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania

Fetterman slams anti-Israel agitators, says disruption 'makes you an a--hole'

Pennsylvania Democrat Sen John Fetterman says, 'blocking a bridge or berating folks in Starbucks isn't righteous'

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
Anti-Israel agitators shut down road to Seattle-Tacoma Airport Video

Anti-Israel agitators shut down road to Seattle-Tacoma Airport

An anti-Israel demonstration closed the expressway of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, timed with other protests in major cities across the U.S. Credit: FOX 13 Seattle

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., ripped anti-Israel agitators who have recently blocked bridges or yelled at Starbucks employees and customers, posting a strongly worded message on X Tuesday. 

Fetterman responded to a video posted Sunday showing protesters with a megaphone and donning Palestinian flags and other garb entering a Starbucks in Ann Arbor, Michigan, chanting, "Starbucks, Starbucks, you can’t hide, not ‘til we free Palestine." 

"I don't know who needs to hear this, but blocking a bridge or berating folks in Starbucks isn't righteous, it just makes you an a--hole," Fetterman wrote. "Demand Hamas to send every hostage back home and surrender." 

As hundreds of anti-Israel agitators stopped traffic in California along the Golden Gate Bridge and in Oakland on Monday, several other large protests have surfaced across the country. 

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS SHUT DOWN TRAFFIC, DISRUPT CITIES ALL ACROSS US IN DEMAND FOR GAZA CEASEFIRE

Fetterman in DC hallway

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., criticized anti-Israel agitators for blocking bridges and berating Starbucks customers. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

In New York City, nearly 300 protesters gathered outside the New York Stock Exchange on Monday morning.

anti-Israel demonstrators at LA mall

Demonstrators chant slogans at an outdoor shopping mall in downtown Los Angeles during a "Strike for Gaza" calling for the U.S. to stop funding Israel on April 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

In Fetterman’s home state of Pennsylvania, dozens of protesters disrupted traffic during rush hour in Center City on Monday as they waved Palestinian flags during a teach-in, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The Philadelphia Police Department told the newspaper 67 people were arrested for obstruction of highway, as another coordinated group of anti-Israel protesters led a funeral procession of cars up I-95. 

VIDEO SHOWS CHICAGO ACTIVISTS CHEER AFTER LEARNING IRAN LAUNCHED ATTACK ON ISRAEL: 'HANDS OFF IRAN!'

The demonstrations come after Iran launched hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles at Israel in an attack over the weekend. The Israeli military said that 99% of the drones and missiles were intercepted by Israel's own air defenses and warplanes and in coordination with a U.S.-led coalition of partners.

Anti-Israel protest in Los Angeles

Anti-Israel agitators at a "Strike for Gaza" protest calling for a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict on April 15, 2024 in Los Angeles. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Israel’s military chief said Monday that his country will respond to Iran’s attack, but he did not elaborate on when and how, as world leaders urged against retaliation, trying to avoid a spiral of violence in the Middle East.

Fox News’ Stepheny Price and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

