Female athlete injured by transgender player slams Dem lawmakers who dismissed dangers

Payton McNabb, a former North Carolina high-school volleyball player who suffers from long-term physical and mental injuries caused by a biological male who identifies as transgender during a match in 2022, called out Democrat lawmakers on X for denying the harm that trans women cause in sports.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wa., said during a House Judiciary Committee markup on Thursday nearly in tears that "it is a tiny portion of people across the country that identify as trans, and not a single one of them is doing anything to harm you or your family."

"Stop it, we have better things to do in Congress," she said.

Her comments were in regard to the passage of the Equal Campus Access Act, which would require public universities to recognize religious student groups if the school wants to receive federal aid under the Higher Education Act. The act is part of a larger bill under H.R. 7683.

"Just getting back from my second doctor appointment this week, a year and a half later, I’m definitely going to have to disagree," McNabb said on X in response to Jayapal's remarks. "My life is forever changed because of an injury by a boy. So yeah . . . men have harmed women in our sports. But as long as your feelings don’t get hurt, right?"

In the same markup, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said that "men do not compete in women sports," before the committee passed H.R. 7187, the Protection of Women in Olympic and Amateur Sports Act, which would ban biological men from competing on any women's sports teams.

"Transgender women may compete in women's sports, it does no service to the truth or to the human biology or understanding of human viology that there's no such thing as transgender women, or for that matter transgender men," Nadler said. "We know that people did not ask to be born transgender, no more than of us have to be born male or female, they were just born that way."

McNabb said in response to the clip, "Come on now, Jerry, you know that ain’t true! Everyone can see right through your delusion."

She added, "Your statement is a slap in the face to every female athlete that has suffered from this insane issue."

The bills, which both passed in the committees, now head to the full GOP-led House for a vote.

"Every Democrat on committee voted against it. Make no mistake: the Democrats don’t care about protecting women – they care more about appeasing the radicals of their party and enabling the erasure of women’s sports," Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., author of H.R. 7187, said on X.

In September 2022, McNabb was injured in a high-school volleyball game by a transgender athlete on the opposing team who spiked the volleyball and struck her in the face, causing her to fall backward and suffer from a concussion and a neck injury.

"Other injuries I still suffer from today include impaired vision, partial paralysis on my right side, constant headaches, as well as anxiety and depression," McNabb said during a press conference last year. "My ability to learn, retain, [and] comprehend has also been impaired, and I require accommodations at school for testing because of this."

Riley Gaines , a former competitive swimmer , has been fighting for fairness in girls' and women's sports ever since she competed against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in college. She also clapped back at the Democrats on X.

"Payton is partially paralyzed on her right side, her vision & memory are impaired, and her sports career ended prematurely because of a man posing as a woman," Gaines wrote. "Democrats who deny this is happening are evil."