Federal department cafeteria empty for years under Biden: source

EXCLUSIVE: The cafeteria in a top federal department resembles a ghost town after remaining empty and closed for years under the Biden administration, Fox News Digital has learned.

"You have federal workers showing up to protest President Trump’s plan to make government work for the people on a federal holiday, but they refuse to show up to work when they are collecting a paycheck courtesy of American taxpayers. It’s just nuts," a source close to the situation told Fox News Digital.

The Department of Interior (DOI) cafeteria was initially closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but the lunchroom remained shut down for several years because the Biden administration did not require federal employees to work in person.

A photo taken on Feb. 20, 2025, reveals that five years after the pandemic, the lunchroom remains empty and unmanned, which "shows you exactly what’s wrong with the mindset of far too many federal workers," the source tells Fox.

"President Trump is keeping his promise to the American people about having a government that works hard and responsibly for the people. Under the Biden administration, there were so few people in the Interior office that the cafeteria closed!" Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said in a statement.

"The American people elected President Trump because they want results," the secretary said. "Getting the workforce back to the office will help accelerate America’s sprint to Energy Dominance."

President Donald Trump, in January, took aim at Biden's policies on remote work, warning that federal employees must return to in-person work by early February or "be terminated."

Burgum is requiring that all federal employees return to the office to comply with the return to work order issued by the president.

"It’s understandable that the cafeteria would close during the pandemic, but the pandemic has been over for years," the source told Fox. "Why did the Biden administration let everyone continue to work from home when there is real work to be done for the country?"

Fox News Digital also recently found that the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) headquarters in Washington, D.C., was left relatively untouched since the first Trump administration, with an official saying it felt like a "taxpayer-funded ‘Spirit Halloween'" store.

The Trump administration has been conducting a sweep of federal departments over the past month, slashing spending, as well as making cuts to the workforce in an effort to downsize the government.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management offered more than two million federal civilian employees buyouts in January to leave their jobs or be forced to return to work in person.

About 75,000 federal employees have accepted Trump's deferred resignation program and will retain all pay and benefits and be exempt from in-person work until Sept. 30.

