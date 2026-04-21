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Texas

Federal court upholds Texas law requiring Ten Commandments in public classrooms

A federal appeals court has upheld a Texas law requiring public schools to display the Ten Commandments, ruling the mandate a constitutional

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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A federal appeals court upheld a Texas law requiring public schools across the state to display the Ten Commandments.

The ruling by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals came after Texas Republican-led legislature passed the law.

Ten Commandments, TX capitol

A federal appeals court ruling on Feb. 20 allows Louisiana’s Ten Commandments classroom mandate to proceed for now. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images)

"This is one of the most important religious liberty victories for Texas in our glorious history," said Jonathan Saenz, president and attorney for Texas Values, which defended the law. "Texas continues to lead the nation in defending both religious liberty and constitutional truth."

"Today’s ruling confirms that our state can honor the moral heritage that undergirds our legal system without violating the First Amendment," he added. "This decision makes clear that acknowledging the historical foundations of our laws is not only permissible — it is fully consistent with the Constitution."

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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