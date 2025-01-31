Expand / Collapse search
White House

Trump administration to pause federal government websites in effort to eliminate DEI, anti-Trump content

The move comes after Trump ordered an end to all federal DEI programs

Brooke Singman


The Trump administration will put a pause on most federal government websites Friday evening in an effort to eliminate DEI content and any language opposed to President Trump’s agenda, Fox News Digital has learned. 

A Trump administration official told Fox News Digital that federal government websites are expected to go dark at around 5:00 p.m. Friday evening.

WHITE HOUSE OPM ORDERS ALL DEI OFFICES TO BEGIN CLOSING BY END OF DAY WEDNESDAY

The official told Fox News Digital that the length of the pause on federal websites is unclear at this time, but will seek to remove content that is "anti-Trump administration." 

The move comes after the Office of Personnel Management last week ordered that heads and directors of agencies and departments close all DEI offices. 

That order came after President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week to eliminate all DEI programs from the federal government.

The president also signed an order making it "the official policy of the U.S. government to only recognize two genders: male and female."

Trump issued two other executive actions last week targeting DEI — an executive order to end discrimination in the workplace and higher education through race- and sex-based preferences under the guise of DEI, and a memo to eliminate a Biden administration policy that prioritized DEI hiring at the Federal Aviation Administration.


This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

