Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Fate of Trump’s tax returns could be decided in closed-door meeting of House tax-writing committee

Committee received the returns after prolific legal fight that went all the way to Supreme Court

Chad Pergram
By Chad Pergram , Brianna Herlihy | Fox News
close
January 6 Committee refers Trump to DOJ to consider multiple criminal charges Video

January 6 Committee refers Trump to DOJ to consider multiple criminal charges

"Special Report" features Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram's report on the January 6 Committee's final hearing on criminal referrals for former President Trump.

The House Ways and Means Committee could vote Tuesday afternoon in a closed-door session on whether to release some or all of the tax returns of former President Donald Trump, just two weeks before Democrat control of the House will end.

A decision to release Trump's returns could shed light on the finances of the former president, who announced he would run for the White House again in 2024.

TRUMP REFERRED TO DOJ FOR CRIMINAL PROSECUTION BY JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE

Releasing former President Trump's returns could shed light on the finances of the former president just weeks after he announced his 2024 bid for the White House.

Releasing former President Trump's returns could shed light on the finances of the former president just weeks after he announced his 2024 bid for the White House. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky/File)

The committee received the returns after a prolific legal fight that went all the way to the Supreme Court.

Last month, Chief Justice John Roberts granted a stay that temporarily allowed the former president to avoid turning over his tax records to Democrats on the committee.

SUPREME COURT ORDERS TRUMP'S TAX RETURNS TO BE TURNED OVER TO HOUSE DEMOCRATS

Trump lost a Supreme Court battle last month to keep his tax returns out of the hands of the Democrat-controlled panel.

Trump lost a Supreme Court battle last month to keep his tax returns out of the hands of the Democrat-controlled panel. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images/File)

But that temporary stay was lifted as Roberts ultimately denied Trump's request to keep his records out of the Democrats' hands.

BIDEN DOJ SAYS TRUMP'S TAX RETURNS CAN BE TURNED OVER TO CONGRESS

"The application for stay of the mandate presented to The Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court is denied," the order stated. "The order heretofore entered by The Chief Justice is vacated."

Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee obtained Trump’s tax records between years 2015 and 2020.

Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee obtained Trump’s tax records between years 2015 and 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The House Ways and Means Committee obtained Trump’s tax records between the years 2015 and 2020.

Fox News' Brooke Singman, Shannon Bream and Bill Mears contributed to this report.

Chad Pergram currently serves as a senior congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.

More from Politics