Fate of Trump’s tax returns could be decided in closed-door meeting of House tax-writing committee

The House Ways and Means Committee could vote Tuesday afternoon in a closed-door session on whether to release some or all of the tax returns of former President Donald Trump, just two weeks before Democrat control of the House will end.

A decision to release Trump's returns could shed light on the finances of the former president, who announced he would run for the White House again in 2024.

TRUMP REFERRED TO DOJ FOR CRIMINAL PROSECUTION BY JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE

The committee received the returns after a prolific legal fight that went all the way to the Supreme Court.

Last month, Chief Justice John Roberts granted a stay that temporarily allowed the former president to avoid turning over his tax records to Democrats on the committee.

SUPREME COURT ORDERS TRUMP'S TAX RETURNS TO BE TURNED OVER TO HOUSE DEMOCRATS

But that temporary stay was lifted as Roberts ultimately denied Trump's request to keep his records out of the Democrats' hands.

BIDEN DOJ SAYS TRUMP'S TAX RETURNS CAN BE TURNED OVER TO CONGRESS

"The application for stay of the mandate presented to The Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court is denied," the order stated. "The order heretofore entered by The Chief Justice is vacated."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The House Ways and Means Committee obtained Trump’s tax records between the years 2015 and 2020.

Fox News' Brooke Singman, Shannon Bream and Bill Mears contributed to this report.