Faith leaders gather around Trump to pray in Oval Office: 'incredible day'

The White House released an image of the faith leaders gathered around Trump in prayer inside the Oval Office

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Faith leaders from across the country visited President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday where they prayed with the commander-in-chief.

The White House posted an image of the leaders gathered in prayer around Trump as he sat at his desk. 

William Wolfe, the executive director of the Center for Baptist Leadership, posted the same image. 

POPE FRANCIS SEEN FOR FIRST TIME SINCE BEING ADMITTED TO HOSPITAL: PHOTO

President Donald Trump prays in the White House

President Donald Trump is seen praying with Faith leaders in the Oval Office on Wednesday. (White House)

"It was a huge honor to represent @BaptistLeaders and meet @realDonaldTrump today along with other Christian leaders and pray for him in the Oval Office," Wolfe wrote on X. "It’s been an incredible day—been keeping this under wraps until it happened, but can’t wait to share more!!"

Robert Jeffries, the pastor at the First Baptist Dallas church, also remarked on the visit. 

"Honored to lead a prayer today for our great president @realDonaldTrump!" he wrote on X. 

EVEN IF TRUMP SECURES UKRAINE-RUSSIA PEACE DEAL, CAN PUTIN BE TRUSTED?

US President-elect Donald Trump speaks with Vice President-elect JD Vance during a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church

Then President-elect Donald Trump speaks with Vice President-elect JD Vance during a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church, Lafayette Square in Washington, DC, Jan. 20.  (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

WallBuilders founder David Barton, who was with the faith leaders, said it was "an honor" to pray for Trump

In a video, Barton said Trump was supportive of faith-based programs and policies that are "reflective of family and faith and values." WallBuilders aims to educate the public on how the Bible has played a pivotal role in the founding of the nation. 

In February, Trump signed an executive order to establish the White House Faith Office as part of the Domestic Policy Council. The order states the new office will consult with faith leaders on various topics, including "defending religious liberty."

Trump in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the jobs report from the Oval Office at the White House on March 07, 2025, in Washington, DC. The U.S. economy added 151,000 jobs, with the unemployment rate rising slightly to 4.1%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

On Wednesday evening, Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, will host the Catholics for Catholics Gala.

Speakers at that event will include retired U.S. Army Gen. Michael Flynn and veteran political consultant Roger Stone. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

