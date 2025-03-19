Faith leaders gather around Trump to pray in Oval Office: 'incredible day'

Faith leaders from across the country visited President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday where they prayed with the commander-in-chief.

The White House posted an image of the leaders gathered in prayer around Trump as he sat at his desk.

William Wolfe, the executive director of the Center for Baptist Leadership, posted the same image.

"It was a huge honor to represent @BaptistLeaders and meet @realDonaldTrump today along with other Christian leaders and pray for him in the Oval Office," Wolfe wrote on X. "It’s been an incredible day—been keeping this under wraps until it happened, but can’t wait to share more!!"

Robert Jeffries, the pastor at the First Baptist Dallas church, also remarked on the visit.

"Honored to lead a prayer today for our great president @realDonaldTrump!" he wrote on X.

WallBuilders founder David Barton, who was with the faith leaders, said it was "an honor" to pray for Trump.

In a video, Barton said Trump was supportive of faith-based programs and policies that are "reflective of family and faith and values." WallBuilders aims to educate the public on how the Bible has played a pivotal role in the founding of the nation.

In February, Trump signed an executive order to establish the White House Faith Office as part of the Domestic Policy Council. The order states the new office will consult with faith leaders on various topics, including "defending religious liberty."

On Wednesday evening, Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, will host the Catholics for Catholics Gala.

Speakers at that event will include retired U.S. Army Gen. Michael Flynn and veteran political consultant Roger Stone.