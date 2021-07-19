Fairfax Dems chair seen in video applauding after 'let them die' comment from NAACP leader

The Fairfax Democratic Committee appears to have organized the controversial event where Michelle Leete said "let them die" while its chair applauded that line, according to video of the event.

Fox News and other outlets reported on the event in which Leete, a member of the local NAACP chapter, prompted applause after she appeared to call for the deaths of critical race theory (CRT) opponents.

On its website, the Fairfax Democratic Committee posted a flyer for the a "Rally in Support of Student Health and Public Education." The event description included the location of the speech – Luther Jackson Middle School – as well as the date and time, said anti-CRT activist Asra Nomani, who took the original footage of Leete's comments.

Nomani's own footage showed the party's chair, Bryan Graham, nodding his head and applauding after Leete's "let them die" line.

The committee's live stream also shows Graham – noticeable in a bright pink shirt – being introduced as a speaker.

The committee did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Graham did not respond when contacted via Twitter.

As Fox News previously noted, Leete used her speech to run through a litany of apparent political opponents before saying "let them die."

"Let's deny this off-key band of people that are anti-education, anti-teacher, anti-equity, anti-history, anti-racial … anti-opportunities, anti-help people, anti-diversity, [inaudible], anti-science, anti-change agent, anti-social justice, anti-health care, anti-worker, anti-LGBTQ+, anti-children, anti-health care, anti-worker, anti-environment, anti-admissions policy change, anti-inclusion, anti-live and let live – let them die!"

According to The Washington Post, Leete said she intended to wish death on the various "ideals" from parents, not the parents themselves.

Regardless, the Fairfax Parent Teacher Association requested her resignation, which she granted amid the backlash.

The Virginia Democratic Party did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.