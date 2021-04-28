Ex-NY AG Eric Schneiderman's law license suspended for 1 year over abuse allegations

Former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman had his law license suspended for a year this week because of the domestic abuse allegations that led to his resignation in 2018, according to reports.

The Tuesday court decision came after New York's Attorney Grievance Committee had filed a petition last summer to keep him from practicing, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The disciplinary committee claimed he had violated professional conduct rules through the alleged abuse.

Schneiderman, a Democrat, admitted to professional misconduct and to being "verbally and emotionally abusive" and slapping and applying pressure to women's necks without consent in the past, according to court documents in which he agreed to his suspension, The Journal reported. He has also agreed to keep seeing a mental health professional.

He abruptly resigned in May 2018 after several former girlfriends accused him of abusive behavior in a New Yorker magazine article after he had served as the state's attorney general since 2011.

His ex Tanya Selvaratnam also accused him of threatening to kill her during their relationship in a memoir she published this year.

In a statement to the New Yorker at the time, Schneiderman denied any abuse but later took responsibility for the accusations, the New York Daily News reported.

"In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity," he said in the 2018 statement. "I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in non-consensual sex, which is a line I would not cross."

The suspension goes into effect on May 28, according to The Hill.