Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Abortion
Published

The end of Roe has prevented at least 10,000 legal abortions: report

The pro-abortion group #WeCount says there could be 60,000 fewer abortions over the next year

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Supreme Court hears arguments in two cases over race-based admissions at colleges Video

Supreme Court hears arguments in two cases over race-based admissions at colleges

Supreme Court hears arguments in two cases over race-based admissions at colleges.

There were at least 10,000 fewer legal abortions in the U.S. in the two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to FiveThirtyEight.

SCOTUS struck down Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey in late June, leading Republican states to institute limits on abortion across the country. The limits caused some women to travel to Democratic states to obtain abortions, leading to an uptick in states like Illinois. Nevertheless, there were 10,570 fewer abortions between July and August than would typically occur, according to the FiveThirtyEight data.

The data was compiled by #WeCount, a subsidiary of the Society of Family Planning, a pro-abortion non-profit.

The group predicts that if the trends seen in the months since Roe's fall hold, there could be at least 60,000 fewer abortions over the next year.

MORE THAN 100 PRO-LIFE ORGS, CHURCHES ATTACKED SINCE DOBBS LEAK

Crowds outside the Supreme Court reacting to the Dobbs ruling.

Crowds outside the Supreme Court reacting to the Dobbs ruling. (Joshua Comins/Fox News)

The recently closed Savannah Medical Clinic, which provided abortions for four decades in Savannah, Ga., is pictured on Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum, File)

The recently closed Savannah Medical Clinic, which provided abortions for four decades in Savannah, Ga., is pictured on Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum, File) (AP Photo/Russ Bynum, File)

ZERO ARRESTS IN AT LEAST 17 JANE'S REVENGE ATTACKS ON PRO-LIFE ORGANIZATIONS

While states like Minnesota saw a 14% increase in abortion procedures as women from neighboring states traveled there, the rise did not make up for the drop in abortions in other states.

Some Republican-led states banned abortions outright, leading to a 100% drop.

The data comes amid Democrats' failed push to make abortion the central issue in the upcoming midterm elections. While the party did see a surge in support following the Dobbs decision, abortion was soon eclipsed as an electoral issue by inflation and the economy.

Abortion is now barely in the top five issues for voters, according to polls, with some demographics placing it even lower.

 U.S. President Joe Biden waves to the crowd as he departs from a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre on October 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. With three weeks until election day, in his remarks Biden highlighted issues pertaining to women’s reproductive health and promised to codify access to abortion.

 U.S. President Joe Biden waves to the crowd as he departs from a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre on October 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. With three weeks until election day, in his remarks Biden highlighted issues pertaining to women’s reproductive health and promised to codify access to abortion. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

President Biden's administration has aggressively prosecuted pro-life activists who demonstrate outside abortion clinics. The Justice Department indicted 11 pro-life activists in early October.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden's DOJ has made no arrests in the at least 17 incidents of vandalism and arson against pro-life clinics committed by the radical pro-choice group "Jane's Revenge," however.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics.

Anders worked as a White House correspondent for the Daily Caller before joining Fox News Digital in 2022. There, he covered the opening months of former President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the fallout of the 2020 election.

Since joining Fox, he has covered national politics extensively, including the 2022 midterm elections and President Biden's efforts to counter global adversaries like Russia and China.

Anders also covers major breaking news events, such as the July 4 shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders

More from Politics