Elon Musk
Published

Elon Musk trolls top House Dem: 'That's what she said'

Twitter owner pokes fun at top-ranking Democrat

By Aaron Kliegman | Fox News
Elon Musk wasn't shy to use Twitter on Thursday to employ a double entendre made famous by Michael Scott, the main character of the beloved sitcom "The Office."

Musk's wordplay came in response to the top House Democrat taking an apparent swipe at Republicans.

"House Dems are fighting hard for the American people," tweeted House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. "Right-wing extremists are fighting each other."

Elon Musk has made a habit of trolling Democrats on Twitter.

Elon Musk has made a habit of trolling Democrats on Twitter. (Getty images  |  istock)

MUSK TROLLS AOC, LIBERAL JOURNALISTS WHO PANICKED OVER END OF TWITTER: 'THE BEST PEOPLE ARE STAYING'

Musk, the owner and CEO of Twitter, had some fun with his response.

"That's what she said," Musk wrote as a reply to Jeffries.

Since buying Twitter last year, Musk, one of the world's richest people, has often mocked and trolled congressional Democrats on his platform, earning him bad press coverage in several media outlets.

Jeffries has frequently used the term "right-wing extremists" on Twitter to refer to Republican lawmakers. It's unclear to what exactly he was referring with his recent tweet, although it came amid reports of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump taking public jabs at each other.

Aaron Kliegman is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital. 

