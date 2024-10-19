Black voters in Georgia voice support for Trump ahead of election: 'A man of his word'

Black voters, a key constituency in battleground states like Georgia, are speaking out in favor of former President Trump, according to a new report.

"Trump’s a man of his word," voter Joseph Parker told Politico. "And everything is so high now — groceries high, clothes, everything, gas. And four years ago, it wasn’t that high. And so people see the difference in Kamala Harris and Trump, and they want some of what they had four years ago. And I do, too."

Parker, like some other voters considering Trump for president, has never voted for a Republican presidential candidate in his lifetime.

"I’m not necessarily the biggest fan of Trump," Arthur Beauford told Politico, "but I’ll definitely take Trump over Harris."

"I wouldn’t say he’s perfect or anything," voter Samuel Kem said about Trump as a candidate. "He will get the job done. He’s very talented in, like, diplomatic relations with other countries with mutual respect."

"I’m going to tell you the truth. I didn’t like [Trump]. But now, I like him," said Fabrienne Durocher, a voter who supported President Biden in the 2020 election. "I don’t like when Democrats are talking about abortion. I don’t want that. So I said, for that, I’m going to change my mind. I’m going to vote for Trump."

Democratic strategist Howard Franklin said that Trump's opponents need to acknowledge his appeal, especially since he is willing to "at least speak unlike a politician, unvarnished."

"I don’t think it would do Democrats any good to deny there’s some appeal there," Franklin added.

"Let’s just boil it down to good old fashioned buyer’s remorse," former Cobb County Republican Party chair Jason Shepherd said. "People have been hit in the wallet. All the sudden, all those mean tweets and crazy comments from Trump just don’t seem as important as a positive balance on your bank account."

One radio host analyzed the differences between voting groups choosing between Harris and Trump.

"This race is between college educated and non-college educated," conservative radio host Shelley Wynter said. "And in the Black community, this race is between working-class and what I call the bourgeois college-educated class," Wynter said. "If you went to college, an HBCU, were part of the Divine Nine, you’re all in for Kamala Harris."

"When you’re talking about a state where 30 percent of the electorate is African American and another 4 percent are minorities other than Hispanic, it’s a big deal if you move that even a little bit," former Faith & Freedom Coalition chair Ralph Reed told Politico. "The thing we don’t know: Is that actually going to be the outcome on Election Day?"

The Harris and Trump campaigns did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.