Elon Musk argued it was "concerning" Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro felt his pledge to award $1 million every day to someone who signed up for his super PAC was something that raised "real questions" and could be illegal.

"Elon Musk said he would give a million dollars every day to random voters who signed a super PAC petition. You are a former attorney general. Is this legal?" NBC's "Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker asked the Democratic governor on Sunday, one day after the news was announced.

"I think there are real questions with how he is spending money in this race, how the dark money is flowing not just into Pennsylvania, but apparently now into the pockets of Pennsylvanians that is deeply concerning," Shapiro answered.

He continued, "Look, Musk, obviously has a right to be able to express his views, and he’s made it very, very clear that he supports Donald Trump, and we have a difference of opinion. I don’t deny him that right, but when you start flowing this kind of money into politics, I think it raises serious questions that folks may want to take a look at."

"You think it might not be legal, yes or no?" Welker followed.

Shapiro responded, "I think it’s something that law enforcement can take a look at."

Later that day, Musk himself responded on X.

"Concerning that he would say such a thing," Musk wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to the governor’s office for a comment.

The petition Musk announced at Harrisburg on Saturday reads: "The First and Second Amendment guarantee freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. By signing below, I am pledging my support for the First And Second Amendments."

The first million-dollar award was given to John Dreher, a self-described "big fan" of Musk.

Federal Elections Commission (FEC) filings show Musk was the sole donor of the America PAC, making around $75 million in contributions between July and September. In that time span, the PAC spent around $72 million, according to disclosures.

Musk officially endorsed former President Trump over the summer and has since been on the campaign trail holding several Pennsylvania rallies for him over the last week.