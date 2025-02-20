Elon Musk makes surprise appearance at CPAC

Elon Musk is set to deliver his debut speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday afternoon.

CPAC organizers made a surprise announcement that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief and close President Donald Trump confidant would give a surprise address to attendees on Thursday afternoon.

Other CPAC speakers this year include President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, immigration czar Tom Homan and many of the nation's leading conservative politicians and influencers. At the conference's opening ceremony, Vance addressed a packed house and touted many of the Trump administration's accomplishments in its first full month.

'WASTEFUL AND DANGEROUS': DOGE'S TOP FIVE MOST SHOCKING REVELATIONS

Since Trump returned to the White House, Musk has been the center of much of Democratic and media vitriol because of his role with DOGE and work gutting wasteful government programs, many of which have been rooted in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and other favorite liberal causes.

DOGE claims that it has already cut $44 billion in previously wasted taxpayer dollars.