ELECTION DAY: What time do polls open and close across the nation?
A look at what time the first polls open and last polls close in each state on Election Day
Here is Fox News Digital's guide to when polls close and open across the country on Election Day.
A number of states conduct their elections primarily by mail, however voters can still vote in person within the timeframe polls are open if they choose to do so.
Make sure to check with your local election officials for any changes to poll opening and closing times, or for updated voting location information or additional variations not listed.
What time do polls open on Election Day?
Here are the times that polls open on Election Day (all times are local to the state).
5:00 a.m.
Vermont (Poll openings range, but begin at 5:00 a.m.)
6:00 a.m.
Arizona
Connecticut
Illinois
Indiana
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine (Poll openings range, but begin at 6:00 a.m.)
Missouri
New Jersey
New York
Virginia
6:30 a.m.
North Carolina
Ohio
West Virginia
7:00 a.m.
Alabama
Alaska
California
Colorado
Delaware
District of Columbia
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Iowa
Kansas
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota (Poll openings range, but begin at 7:00 a.m.)
Mississippi
Montana (Poll openings range, but begin at 7:00 a.m.)
Nevada
New Mexico
North Dakota (Poll openings range, but begin at 7:00 a.m.)
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Texas
Utah
Wisconsin
Wyoming
7:30 a.m.
Arkansas
8:00 a.m.
Idaho
Nebraska
Variations
New Hampshire — Polls must open by 11:00 a.m.
Oregon — Polling times depend on the hours of operation of local municipal offices.
Tennessee — Polling times are set by each individual county.
Washington — County voting centers are open during regular business hours for 18 days through Election Day.
What time do polls close on Election Day?
Here are the times that polls close on Election Day (all times are local to the state).
6 p.m.
Indiana
Kentucky
7 p.m.
Alabama
Arizona
Colorado
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Illinois
Kansas
Mississippi
Missouri
Nevada
New Mexico
North Dakota (Poll closings range, but begin at 7:00 p.m.)
Oklahoma
South Carolina
South Dakota
Texas
Vermont
Virginia
Wyoming
7:30 p.m.
Arkansas
North Carolina
Ohio
West Virginia
8 p.m.
Alaska
California
Connecticut
Delaware
District of Columbia
Idaho
Iowa
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Montana
Nebraska
New Jersey
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
Utah
Washington
Wisconsin
9:00 p.m.
New York
Variations
New Hampshire — Poll closing times vary, but cannot be before 7:00 p.m.
Tennessee — Polling locations close at 7:00 p.m. if in Central Time Zone, and 8:00 p.m. if in Eastern Time Zone.