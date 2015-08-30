'Draft Biden' fails to dethrone Clinton coronation at DNC

strong>MINNEAPOLIS — As faithful members of the Democratic National Committee participated in the coronation of their queen in the main conference arena, twenty floors above them a small group of insurgents quietly met with superdelegates in an attempt to overthrow her seemingly inevitable nomination.

One by one, over 100 superdelegates and members of the party met with senior advisers of the "Draft Biden" movement in the "Biden suite" on the 23rd floor of the Minneapolis Hilton, where the annual DNC Summer Meeting was being held. While the vice president did not attend the event himself, advisers from the PAC propelling Joe Biden's hypothetical candidacy spent the weekend meeting with superdelegates as well as members of the DNC, attempting to convince them to keep an open mind with their votes, and their pocketbooks, until Biden enters the primary.

The delegates were "extremely open" and "excited" about a Biden candidacy, according to one senior adviser to Draft Biden who wished to remain anonymous.

Although "everyone in that room is a supporter of Hillary Clinton as she has given a lifetime of service to the Democratic Party" Democrats are still willing to hold their support, and their wallets, for Biden, said the adviser, who added "there is no question that as Joe Biden decides whether or not he wants to run for president there would be support for him."

