Dr. Oz's gun control ideas clash with GOP platform

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TV personality and medical professional Dr. Mehmet Oz's previous statements on gun control have raised eyebrows after his entry into the 2022 Senate race in Pennsylvania as a Republican candidate.

Oz has been an outspoken advocate for gun-control policies in the past, promoting a call from the American College of Physicians for a ban on semi-automatic weapons. Oz has also historically championed so-called "red flag" laws, which would allow the government to confiscate guns from individuals without proof of malicious intent.

"Part of the hope, I gather, is that we'll make a system so that I can call in and say 'There's evidence besides my testimony that this person is dangerous. Look at their Facebook feed or social media postings. Or comments they've made to coworkers beside me. Do a little investigating. I'm alerting you, putting a little red flag up there saying this person is a concern,'" Oz told the audience on a previous episode of his show.

MASSACHUSETTS VETERAN WHO SAYS WOMAN ASSAULTED HIM FOR SUPPORTING TRUMP VOWS 'WE'LL BE BACK'

Oz has been a vocal critic of gun laws in America, spotlighting the #ThisIsOurLane campaign – a movement of medical professionals seeking greater restrictions on firearm purchases in the United States.

The movement gained steam and found its name after the National Rifle Association told doctors pushing greater restrictions on gun purchases to "stay in their lane."

Oz does not include gun violence or the Second Amendment on the list of issues on his website.



"Dr. Oz seeks to rebuild the middle layers of society – institutions like family and community – that have been hollowed out by failed policies, narrow thinking, and toxic culture wars," the website reads. "He knows that no government can substitute for the dignity of work, the security of health care, and the spiritual support of our family."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oz announced his campaign for Senate in November, calling himself a "conservative Republican" who can "cure what's wrong in Washington."

"I’m a world-class surgeon, fighter and health care advocate stepping forward to cure our country’s ills," Oz continued.

Oz's campaign didn't immediately return a request for comment.