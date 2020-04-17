DOJ seeks to end online sale of 'miracle' treatment for coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A federal court has ordered a group to stop operating a website selling "unlawful bleach product for coronavirus treatment."

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida has entered a temporary injunction halting the sale of an unproven and "potentially dangerous" COVID-19 treatment product.

The Department of Justice alleges that the group, Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, sells a product called "Miracle Mineral Solution," claiming that it will cure or prevent coronavirus. The civil complaint alleges that the product is actually a powerful bleach product that the FDA says could cause serious harm.

US OFFICIALS CONFIRM FULL-SCALE INVESTIGATION OF WHETHER CORONAVIRUS ESCAPED FROM WUHAN LAB

“The Department of Justice will take swift action to protect consumers from illegal and potentially harmful products being offered to treat COVID-19,” said Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt. “We will continue to work closely alongside our partners at the Food and Drug Administration to quickly shut down those selling illegal products during this pandemic.”

The complaint alleges that Mark, Joseph, Jordan and Jonathan Grenon's disease-related claims are "unsupported by any well-controlled clinical studies or other credible scientific substantiation."

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The complaint also asserts that MMS’s labeling is false and misleading and that since defendants make disease-related treatment claims about MMS in the absence of any clinical data, the products are misbranded.

The complaint also alleges that Mark Grenon holds the title of "archbishop" at Genesis, which calls itself a non-religious church, and is responsible for the operation and works in Bradenton, Fla.