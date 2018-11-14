DOJ says Matthew Whitaker can serve as acting attorney general

The Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel issued an opinion Wednesday supporting President Trump's appointment of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general.

In the opening line of the opinion the OLC says Trump-appointed Whitaker under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998, and further reveals, "This Office previously had advised that the President could designate a senior Department of Justice Official, such as Mr. Whitaker, as Acting Attorney General..."

