'Woke is their god': Ex-Dem fundraiser says party 'in shambles' after 2024 election losses

EXCLUSIVE: A prominent former fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) revealed that donors are fed up with the Democratic Party, claiming that it is in "shambles" following the presidential election.

Lindy Li, a well-known fundraiser who raised money for the Democrats' 2024 presidential campaign, announced her exit from the party in December after being ostracized for criticizing then-Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

Speaking to Fox News Digital after President Donald Trump assumed office, Li, who has raised tens of millions of dollars for Democrats over the years, said the party she once stumped for is now "completely rudderless."

"Democratic donors absolutely, without a single exception, they are so angry and upset with the state of the party. They think the party is in complete shambles," Li told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview.

FORMER DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SAYS HIS PARTY IS ACTING ‘PATHETICALLY’ TO THWART MUSK'S DOGE

"I don't know how they're going to get out of this wilderness," Li said, adding that the party has been "hijacked" by "woke" ideology.

HOUSE DEMOCRATS ANGRY AT LIBERAL GROUPS FOR STIRRING UP DIVISION IN PARTY: REPORT

"It's their religion, it's their god, woke is their god. This trans, woke insanity – they are enthralled by it," Li said.

"Companies are running as fast as they can from this toxic agenda, yet the Democratic Party is doubling down time and time again on this," the former Democratic fundraiser added. "Honestly, it's gender hysteria. It's almost like a social contagion."

Celebrities, such as Beyoncé and Cardi B, were criticized for reportedly accepting payments from the Harris campaign to appear and speak at events.

The artists have denied accepting payments from the campaign, but Li said that they "lied about not getting paid."

"All their production companies were getting compensated," Li told Fox.

After Beyoncé did not perform during her appearance at a Harris campaign event in October, critics claimed attendees had been intentionally misled.

"I honestly believe that the campaign used that to generate attention and publicity for their event," Li said in an interview.

After suffering defeat in the 2024 presidential election, Li said there is "no one on the horizon" to lead the Democratic Party into the next election cycle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former DNC official said the "humanity and kindness" she has received from Republicans has been "unbelievable" and that she is "optimistic" that she will retain her donors after leaving the Democratic Party, as she will now raise money for Republican candidates.