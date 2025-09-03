DHS unveils extensive criminal history for Seattle-based illegal migrant who served in the US military

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed that an illegal migrant from Pakistan, who served in the U.S. military, has an extensive history of criminal activity paired with "lies about his military service."

Muhammad Zahid Chaudhry originally entered the U.S. in 1998 on a B-2 visa after intentionally leaving out criminal history related to convictions in Australia for stealing goods, falsifying passports and committing financial misconduct, according to DHS. DHS told Fox News Digital that Chaudhry also claimed he was deployed to Iraq, though Department of Defense records show he was never actually deployed.

An official with the Department of Defense told Fox News Digital that illegal migrants cannot serve in the military and an individual must have some form of legal status in order to serve. Green card holders (permanent legal residents) are able to join a branch of the U.S. military.

Immigration officials at the U.S. Customs and Immigration Services (USCIS) determined Chaudhry’s falsified forms and omitting of criminal history were grounds for removal in 2008, but the Pakistani native has been repeatedly appealing the decision for roughly 17 years.

"Sanctuary politician Bruce Harrell and the media are peddling a FALSE sob story on this serial fraudster," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital. "President Trump and Secretary Noem’s message is clear: Criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the United States."

"Why do sanctuary politicians and the media continue to peddle sob stories of criminal illegals and smear our brave ICE law enforcement officers?" McLaughlin added. "Make no mistake, these types of lies are contributing to our ICE law enforcement officers facing a 1000% increase in assaults."

According to an Inspector General’s report obtained by Fox News Digital from 2021, Chaudhry collected $449,459.82 in taxpayer dollars from the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Veteran’s Benefits Administration (VBA) and currently owes the federal government $81,080 for a mortgage reduction grant from the VBA.

Sources at the Department of Homeland Security told Fox that Chaudhry entered the country on a B-2 tourist visa and then was granted a green card. After officials discovered he previously lied to immigration officials about his criminal past, the green card was revoked — making him an illegal migrant in the U.S.

Chaudhry remains detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after being arrested during a citizenship appearance in Tukwila, Washington, on Aug. 21, 2025. He has been placed into removal proceedings after an immigration judge ruled he was in violation of federal immigration law.

Protests in Seattle have since erupted as hundreds of demonstrators stood outside the ICE detention center demanding Chaudhry’s release last week.

Seattle radio host Jason Rantz told Fox News Digital that Democrats have tried to "portray [Chaudhry] as some sort of victim."

"Muhammad Chaudhry has a criminal history which he failed to disclose, and has already had permanent residence status rejected by a judge," Rantz from Seattle Red 770 AM told Fox. "And yet Democrats still portray him as some sort of victim."

"If you want to understand why Democrats continue to make no distinction between criminal illegal immigrants and hard-working ones who just want a better life, it’s pretty easy now," Rantz added. "When you don’t believe in borders, you don’t see a difference."

Chaudhry’s wife Melissa, who did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment, is running for U.S. Congress in Washington’s 9th District after losing in the Democratic primary in 2024.

