GOP lawmakers aim to hike penalties on 'radical Left' as ICE attacks rise by over 800%

FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans are advancing legislation to stiffen penalties for people convicted of assaulting or impeding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, escalating the partisan battle over illegal immigration and crime enforcement.

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, introduced the "Protect and Respect ICE Act," backed by Reps. Brad Knott, R-N.C., and Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn. The measure would double the maximum prison sentence and fines for assaulting, resisting or impeding an ICE agent or employee.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported in July that ICE officials experienced an 830% increase in assaults between late January and mid-July compared to the same period in 2024.

A Hinson spokesperson told Fox News Digital the bill is intended to deter violence by anti-ICE protesters targeting federal agents.

Hinson tied the surge in attacks to progressive activists.

"Instead of standing with law enforcement, the radical Left sides with dangerous illegal aliens and even wants to strip ICE agents of the gear that keeps them safe. That’s unacceptable," she told Fox News Digital.

"Anyone who assaults an ICE agent must face the harshest possible punishment."

Congressional Republicans and the Trump administration have already surged resources to ICE since regaining control of the federal government earlier this year.

President Donald Trump has also ordered ICE-led raids in major U.S. cities, sparking backlash from Democrats and progressive groups.

Chicago is reportedly the latest city preparing for an ICE crackdown, alongside a deployment of National Guard troops. Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker have both criticized the move.

Johnson signed an executive order last week prohibiting Chicago police from cooperating with "any unlawful or unconstitutional actions undertaken by federal law enforcement or U.S. Armed Forces within the City of Chicago."