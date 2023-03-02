Expand / Collapse search
Ron DeSantis
DeSantis surprises Florida Buc-ee's customers with in-person book signing

The book, 'The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival,' was released Feb. 28

Brandon Gillespie
Gov. DeSantis: The Biden economic model fails the US Video

Gov. DeSantis: The Biden economic model fails the US

Author of ‘The Courage to Be Free,’ Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., says quick execution of policy and results contributed to his economic success in the state. 

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped in on customers at a Jacksonville Buc-ee's Thursday for a surprise signing session for his newly released book, "The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival."

During the stop, DeSantis handed out and signed copies of his book, which was released Feb. 28 and quickly jumped to the top of the Amazon Best Sellers list. He also stayed to pose for photos with numerous supporters lining up to greet him.

The surprise stop followed his appearance speaking to the local Fraternal Order of Police and signing books at Jacksonville Beach.

A child holds Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' new book during a surprise signing at a Jacksonville Buc-ee's March 2, 2023.

DeSantis is no stranger to stops at Buc-ee's, a growing gas station chain in states across the country. In 2021, he took his daughter, Madison, to one for the first time. Earlier that year, he told attendees at a grand opening of a new location he was a "gas station connoisseur."

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped by a Buc-ee's for a surprise book signing March 2, 2023.

"Took Madison to Buc-ee’s for the first time. She liked the Beaver Chips and the Cotton Candy Dippin Dots ice cream, but most everything they have is great!" he tweeted following the visit with his daughter.

DeSantis, rumored to be mulling a 2024 campaign for the White House, spoke at a number of events across the state this week and is expected to speak at events in Houston and Dallas and the Reagan Library in California this weekend. 

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped by a Buc-ee's for a surprise book signing March 2, 2023.

He is also expected to appear at an upcoming event in Iowa, the location of the first contest in the presidential primaries, alongside Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

