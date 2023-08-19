Expand / Collapse search
Brian Kemp

DeSantis meets with Kemp amid Trump case, impeachment calls against Fani Willis

DeSantis was in the area to appear alongside other Republican presidential candidates on a radio talk show

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met with the governor of Georgia this week for a brief, private conversation. 

DeSantis, a candidate for the Republicans' 2024 presidential ticket, met with Governor Brian Kemp at a hotel in Buckhead, Georgia, on Friday.

The Florida governor was in the area for an appearance alongside other presidential candidates on radio host Erick Erickson's talk show.

GOV. BRIAN KEMP HASN'T RECEIVED 'ANY EVIDENCE' STATE SEN. MOORE HAS MAJORITY NECESSARY FOR WILLIS IMPEACHMENT

Ron DeSantis

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to guests at Ashley's BBQ Bash hosted by Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA) on in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The two governors did not discuss endorsements, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Politico.

Fox News Digital reached out to DeSantis's and Kemp's offices for comment on the private meeting.

Kemp additionally spoke Friday with former Vice President Mike Pence, who is also running for the Republican nomination.

Kemp is doing his best to stay out of his state's ongoing racketeering case against former President Donald Trump.

GEORGIA STATE SENATOR MOVES TOWARD IMPEACHING DA FANI WILLIS OVER TRUMP CHARGES

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis held a press conference late Monday after a Fulton County grand jury handed up charges against the former president and numerous others.

The Georgia district attorney gave Trump and the other 18 individuals charged in the indictment until noon on August 25 to surrender to law enforcement.

Brian Kemp speech

Brian Kemp, governor of Georgia, speaks during a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, US. (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Willis said during the press conference that she would like a trial to take place within six months.

CNN LEGAL ANALYST DOUBTS FANI WILLIS, SAYS THERE IS 'NO PLANET' WHERE TRUMP IS TRIED IN MARCH: 'NOT HAPPENING'

In a letter to the governor filed Thursday, state Sen. Colton Moore claimed to have the support of "3/5 of each respective house" in the state legislature regarding his efforts to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

"We have not been provided any evidence to support that assertion," spokesman Garrison Douglas told Fox News Digital. 

Moore, in a statement to Fox News Digital, clarified that the statement in the letter alluding to having a majority in both houses was not accurate.

Donald Trump

Former U.S. President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

"Tell Brian Kemp and his team to turn off CNN and open their eyes. I've done 25 TV, radio and podcast interviews with one identical message: I need 3/5 of my colleagues to sign the letter," Moore told Fox News Digital. "The people of Georgia want action, not more empty promises from fluff politicians."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

