Gov. DeSantis plans to send 50 law enforcement officers to Texas border

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is sending 50 law enforcement officers to Texas to help with the continuing crisis at the southern border.

DeSantis announced the directive last week, saying it was a response to requests from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott – fellow GOP governors – in order to assist with the border crisis with Mexico and the high influx of migrants.

The governor said on Friday the 50 officers would begin duty on Monday, but would not detail the exact location where the officers would be stationed on the border or who would be funding the mission. His spokesperson Katie Strickland said that the governor's office was "unable to share mission specifics."

In a press conference, DeSantis said that mission funding was still a "point of discussion."

"Typically, if someone would help us, you know, we would pick up some of their funding and so that is how we would hope that it goes," the governor said. "But we do not anticipate getting any federal funds."

DeSantis’ announcement coincides with Vice President Kamala Harris’ first visit to the border since being tapped by President Biden to address the root causes of the immigration crisis over 90 days prior.

During her visit to the border, the vice president was met by protesters in El Paso, Texas.

Flags supporting former President Trump and signs blasting the VP as "Que Mala Harris" — a play on the vice president’s name using the Spanish phrase meaning "how bad."

Other signs asked Harris how many "little girls need to be raped" before the administration declares the border crisis a "crisis" and asked if the vice president could "hear their screams." Another sign said the "spirit of America starts at the border."

Harris, who has come under intense criticism by both Republicans and Democrats for her failure to visit the border, toured a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility, a port of entry and received an operational briefing on the border. She also met with a number of migrants detained at the centers.

Earlier this week, Republicans in Congress credited former President Donald Trump's upcoming border visit as the reason Harris schedule a trip to the border this week.

